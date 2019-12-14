Gallery

See inside stunning £1.25 million house on the edge of Ipswich

Manderley Manor is set at the end of a long drive amidst four acres of woodland grounds running down to the banks of the River Gipping.Picture: JACKSON-STOPS JACKSON-STOPS

A Victorian home with four acres and stunning views of the River Gipping has gone on the market for £1.25 million.

Manderley Manor is up for sale in Sproughton with Jackson-Stops - offering a beautiful Victorian house with an annexe - which is set at the end of a long drive amidst woodland grounds.

Living here you could enjoy the country house setting but stay just minutes from the busy town of Ipswich, with the train station just one mile away.

The house, which has an elevated position and dates back to 1850, commands views across its grounds and the water meadows of the River Gipping.

The house has been comprehensively refurbished and offers an immaculate presentation with light and well laid out accommodation extending to some 3,739 sq ft.

It has five bedrooms, three luxury bath/shower rooms, a panelled reception hall, three reception rooms, a kitchen and utility room, cloakroom and basement, multipurpose second floor study, two-bed annexe and a garage.

It benefits from a modern gas fired central heating system, with under floor heating in the dining room.

The house, despite being recently renovated, displays many period features including wooden panelling, ecclesiastical windows and a stunning dining room overlooked from a minstrels galleried landing above.

The house is reached by impressive wrought iron gates, which hang on brick pillars and stand at the head of the lit 200 yard driveway.

To the rear of the house is a wide paved terrace and decking linking to the coach house, ideal for alfresco dining, complete with a sunken hot tub area.

Adjacent to the main house and with a linking arch is the former coach house which has been transformed into an annexe, suitable for a variety of purposes.

Inside, in addition to a spacious open plan ground floor living room, there is a fully equipped kitchen and two first floor bedrooms and a bathroom, set off a spacious landing.

