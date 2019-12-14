E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

See inside stunning £1.25 million house on the edge of Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 14:21 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 14 December 2019

Manderley Manor is set at the end of a long drive amidst four acres of woodland grounds running down to the banks of the River Gipping.Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Manderley Manor is set at the end of a long drive amidst four acres of woodland grounds running down to the banks of the River Gipping.Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

JACKSON-STOPS

A Victorian home with four acres and stunning views of the River Gipping has gone on the market for £1.25 million.

Manderley Manor is set at the end of a long drive amidst four acres of woodland grounds running down to the banks of the River Gipping.Picture: JACKSON-STOPSManderley Manor is set at the end of a long drive amidst four acres of woodland grounds running down to the banks of the River Gipping.Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Manderley Manor is up for sale in Sproughton with Jackson-Stops - offering a beautiful Victorian house with an annexe - which is set at the end of a long drive amidst woodland grounds.

Living here you could enjoy the country house setting but stay just minutes from the busy town of Ipswich, with the train station just one mile away.

The house, which has an elevated position and dates back to 1850, commands views across its grounds and the water meadows of the River Gipping.

The house has been comprehensively refurbished and offers an immaculate presentation with light and well laid out accommodation extending to some 3,739 sq ft.

Manderley Manor is set ain Sproughton on the outskirts of Ipswich - there are five bedrooms.Picture: JACKSON-STOPSManderley Manor is set ain Sproughton on the outskirts of Ipswich - there are five bedrooms.Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

It has five bedrooms, three luxury bath/shower rooms, a panelled reception hall, three reception rooms, a kitchen and utility room, cloakroom and basement, multipurpose second floor study, two-bed annexe and a garage.

It benefits from a modern gas fired central heating system, with under floor heating in the dining room.

The house, despite being recently renovated, displays many period features including wooden panelling, ecclesiastical windows and a stunning dining room overlooked from a minstrels galleried landing above.

The house is reached by impressive wrought iron gates, which hang on brick pillars and stand at the head of the lit 200 yard driveway.

Manderley Manor is set ain Sproughton on the outskirts of Ipswich - there are five bedrooms and three luxury bath/shower rooms and a fantastic dining space.Picture: JACKSON-STOPSManderley Manor is set ain Sproughton on the outskirts of Ipswich - there are five bedrooms and three luxury bath/shower rooms and a fantastic dining space.Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

To the rear of the house is a wide paved terrace and decking linking to the coach house, ideal for alfresco dining, complete with a sunken hot tub area.

Adjacent to the main house and with a linking arch is the former coach house which has been transformed into an annexe, suitable for a variety of purposes.

Inside, in addition to a spacious open plan ground floor living room, there is a fully equipped kitchen and two first floor bedrooms and a bathroom, set off a spacious landing.

The kitchen in Manderley Manor is extravagant yet modern. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe kitchen in Manderley Manor is extravagant yet modern. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

A country house in Sproughton with four acres has gone on the market. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSA country house in Sproughton with four acres has gone on the market. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Manderley Manor is set at the end of a long drive amidst four acres of woodland grounds running down to the banks of the River Gipping.Picture: JACKSON-STOPSManderley Manor is set at the end of a long drive amidst four acres of woodland grounds running down to the banks of the River Gipping.Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Manderley Manor is set at the end of a long drive amidst four acres of woodland grounds running down to the banks of the River Gipping.Picture: JACKSON-STOPSManderley Manor is set at the end of a long drive amidst four acres of woodland grounds running down to the banks of the River Gipping.Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Manderley Manor is set at the end of a long drive amidst four acres of woodland grounds running down to the banks of the River Gipping.Picture: JACKSON-STOPSManderley Manor is set at the end of a long drive amidst four acres of woodland grounds running down to the banks of the River Gipping.Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Manderley Manor is set ain Sproughton on the outskirts of Ipswich - there are five bedrooms.Picture: JACKSON-STOPSManderley Manor is set ain Sproughton on the outskirts of Ipswich - there are five bedrooms.Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

A country house in Sproughton with four acres has gone on the market. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSA country house in Sproughton with four acres has gone on the market. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Manderley Manor is set ain Sproughton on the outskirts of Ipswich - there are five bedrooms and three luxury bath/shower rooms.Picture: JACKSON-STOPSManderley Manor is set ain Sproughton on the outskirts of Ipswich - there are five bedrooms and three luxury bath/shower rooms.Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Manderley Manor is set ain Sproughton on the outskirts of Ipswich - there are five bedrooms and three luxury bath/shower rooms and a fantastic dining space.Picture: JACKSON-STOPSManderley Manor is set ain Sproughton on the outskirts of Ipswich - there are five bedrooms and three luxury bath/shower rooms and a fantastic dining space.Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

An aerial view of Manderley Manor in Sproughton outside Ipswich. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSAn aerial view of Manderley Manor in Sproughton outside Ipswich. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

A country house in Sproughton with four acres has gone on the market. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSA country house in Sproughton with four acres has gone on the market. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Manderley Manor is set at the end of a long drive amidst four acres of woodland grounds running down to the banks of the River Gipping.Picture: JACKSON-STOPSManderley Manor is set at the end of a long drive amidst four acres of woodland grounds running down to the banks of the River Gipping.Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Most Read

Man dies following crash at busy Ipswich junction

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Conservatives take Ipswich from Labour in 2019 General Election

Tom Hunt accepts his election as new MP for Ipswich. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

First look inside the cocktail bar opening at former Ipswich nightclub

Francesko Xhaferaj at the bar at The Bloom Lounge in Tacket Street Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

BMW smashes through central reservation on busy Ipswich road

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Most Read

Man dies following crash at busy Ipswich junction

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Conservatives take Ipswich from Labour in 2019 General Election

Tom Hunt accepts his election as new MP for Ipswich. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

First look inside the cocktail bar opening at former Ipswich nightclub

Francesko Xhaferaj at the bar at The Bloom Lounge in Tacket Street Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

BMW smashes through central reservation on busy Ipswich road

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Menswear retailer which collapsed reopens in Ipswich

Blue Inc menswear has reopened in Ipswich Sailmakers today. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

See inside stunning £1.25 million house on the edge of Ipswich

Manderley Manor is set at the end of a long drive amidst four acres of woodland grounds running down to the banks of the River Gipping.Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

6 of the best Suffolk cheeses- and how to make the ultimate cheese board this Christmas

Slate's festive cheeseboard Picture: Emma Kindred @eightyone

Chaos on trains as several services to Ipswich cancelled

There have been further delays to Greater Anglia trains today, with no services on the East Suffolk Line for several hours. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matchday Live: A nightmare start for Town as Smith fires Gas ahead inside five minutes

Ipswich Town take on Bristol Rovers this afternoon. Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists