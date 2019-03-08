Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

PUBLISHED: 05:30 12 March 2019

Forensic officers were at the scene in distinctive white suits, searching the Bramford Lane area of Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Forensic officers were at the scene in distinctive white suits, searching the Bramford Lane area of Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A community is voicing its shock this morning after a 17-year-old boy was left to call for his own ambulance after being stabbed in Ipswich.

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANTFive police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Five people are being questioned by police - two boys, aged 16 and 17; two 18-year-old men; and a 20-year-old man. All five have been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Ipswich resident Julie Pottle said: “This is too close to home, I wish it would all stop. I hope the young guy makes a speedy recovery.”

Others reacted with anger, calling for much tougher sentences for those caught carrying a weapon.

Caroline Oliver said: “Punish the culprits hard. The only way forward is years in prison, not days.”

The footpath is next to Westbourne Academy, alongside the Bramford Lane Recreation Ground Picture: ARCHANTThe footpath is next to Westbourne Academy, alongside the Bramford Lane Recreation Ground Picture: ARCHANT

One nearby resident, Ellise Huggins, said: “This was pretty much out side my house but I couldn’t see much.

“I just got the kids to bed 6.30-6.45pm and then about five police cars parked outside my house.”

A cordon was in place last night at the scene in Marlow Road, in the Westbourne area of the town, and five police cars were parked in the street, including a forensics van.

Police were contacted by the Ambulance Service at around 6.30pm on Monday reporting that they had received a call from a 17-year-old boy in Marlow Road who said he had been stabbed.

A police presence is visible at the start of the footpath on Marlow Road, next to Westbourne Academy Picture: ARCHANTA police presence is visible at the start of the footpath on Marlow Road, next to Westbourne Academy Picture: ARCHANT

Officers arrived at the scene within a matter of minutes and found that the victim had been attacked in an alleyway running between Bramford Lane and Broadway Lane.

He was taken to hospital for treatment having sustained a stab wound which is believed to be not life-threatening or life-changing.

Between 7.15pm and 7.20pm officers arrested five people from Ipswich in connection with the incident.

Forensic teams in their distinctive white overalls were seen entering and leaving the area which was taped off.

Officers at the scene could be seen searching the footpath and surrounding bushes with torches.

They appeared to be working on a footpath running alongside the nearby Bramford Lane recreation ground.

Police were called to the scene some time before 7pm, when one Marlow Road resident described hearing “a lot of sirens”.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House on 101 quoting reference 13979/19. Alternatively you can call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Ed Sheeran announces new opening act for Ipswich shows

Ed Sheeran announces another support act for his Ipswich homecoming gigs in August. Picture: GREG WILLIAMS

Ipswich Coroner’s Court evacuated after fire breaks out on site

The coroner's court in Ipswich was evacuated following reports of a smell of smoke Picture: ARCHANT

Service recovering after all lines blocked at Ipswich station

All lines through Ipswich station are blocked due to a signalling fault Picture: ARCHANT

David Hennessy, former St Joseph’s College headmaster and Felixstowe priest, dies at 67

David Hennessy became head of the independent day and boarding school St Joseph's College in the autumn of 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Ed Sheeran announces new opening act for Ipswich shows

Ed Sheeran announces another support act for his Ipswich homecoming gigs in August. Picture: GREG WILLIAMS

Ipswich Coroner’s Court evacuated after fire breaks out on site

The coroner's court in Ipswich was evacuated following reports of a smell of smoke Picture: ARCHANT

Service recovering after all lines blocked at Ipswich station

All lines through Ipswich station are blocked due to a signalling fault Picture: ARCHANT

David Hennessy, former St Joseph’s College headmaster and Felixstowe priest, dies at 67

David Hennessy became head of the independent day and boarding school St Joseph's College in the autumn of 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Forensic officers were at the scene in distinctive white suits, searching the Bramford Lane area of Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Man who exploited vulnerable woman is jailed

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Arras Square in Ipswich set to get a new look in bid to boost town centre

Ipswich council is keen to improve Arras Square outside the Buttermarket Centre. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Ipswich at its best!’ Santa’s tour raises £15,000 for hospital dementia care

Ipswich Round Table presented more than £15,000 to Ipswich Hospital for its dementia care with money raised from the 2018 Rudolph Run. Picture: IPSWICH ROUND TABLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists