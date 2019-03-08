Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Forensic officers were at the scene in distinctive white suits, searching the Bramford Lane area of Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A community is voicing its shock this morning after a 17-year-old boy was left to call for his own ambulance after being stabbed in Ipswich.

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Five people are being questioned by police - two boys, aged 16 and 17; two 18-year-old men; and a 20-year-old man. All five have been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Ipswich resident Julie Pottle said: “This is too close to home, I wish it would all stop. I hope the young guy makes a speedy recovery.”

Others reacted with anger, calling for much tougher sentences for those caught carrying a weapon.

Caroline Oliver said: “Punish the culprits hard. The only way forward is years in prison, not days.”

The footpath is next to Westbourne Academy, alongside the Bramford Lane Recreation Ground Picture: ARCHANT The footpath is next to Westbourne Academy, alongside the Bramford Lane Recreation Ground Picture: ARCHANT

One nearby resident, Ellise Huggins, said: “This was pretty much out side my house but I couldn’t see much.

“I just got the kids to bed 6.30-6.45pm and then about five police cars parked outside my house.”

A cordon was in place last night at the scene in Marlow Road, in the Westbourne area of the town, and five police cars were parked in the street, including a forensics van.

Police were contacted by the Ambulance Service at around 6.30pm on Monday reporting that they had received a call from a 17-year-old boy in Marlow Road who said he had been stabbed.

A police presence is visible at the start of the footpath on Marlow Road, next to Westbourne Academy Picture: ARCHANT A police presence is visible at the start of the footpath on Marlow Road, next to Westbourne Academy Picture: ARCHANT

Officers arrived at the scene within a matter of minutes and found that the victim had been attacked in an alleyway running between Bramford Lane and Broadway Lane.

He was taken to hospital for treatment having sustained a stab wound which is believed to be not life-threatening or life-changing.

Between 7.15pm and 7.20pm officers arrested five people from Ipswich in connection with the incident.

Forensic teams in their distinctive white overalls were seen entering and leaving the area which was taped off.

Officers at the scene could be seen searching the footpath and surrounding bushes with torches.

They appeared to be working on a footpath running alongside the nearby Bramford Lane recreation ground.

Police were called to the scene some time before 7pm, when one Marlow Road resident described hearing “a lot of sirens”.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House on 101 quoting reference 13979/19. Alternatively you can call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.