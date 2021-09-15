Neighbours urged to keep windows and doors shut due to gas leak

Published: 2:51 PM September 15, 2021

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called out to Mayfield Lane in Martlesham - Credit: Google Maps

Residents in a Martlesham street have been urged to keep their doors and windows shut due to a gas leak.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service received a callout to Mayfield Lane in the village shortly after 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Crews from Woodbridge, Princes Street in Ipswich and Leiston stations are in attendance.

Residents in the Mayfield Lane area of #Martlesham are advised to keep doors and windows closed, due to a gas leak in the area.



We have crews on scene and a gas engineer is in attendance. pic.twitter.com/Y0Sn3loLjP — Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service (@SuffolkFire) September 15, 2021

The fire service encouraged neighbours in the Mayfield Lane area to not open any windows or doors via social media.

A gas engineer has been called to the scene to fix the leak.