Neighbours urged to keep windows and doors shut due to gas leak
Published: 2:51 PM September 15, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Residents in a Martlesham street have been urged to keep their doors and windows shut due to a gas leak.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service received a callout to Mayfield Lane in the village shortly after 1.30pm on Wednesday.
Crews from Woodbridge, Princes Street in Ipswich and Leiston stations are in attendance.
The fire service encouraged neighbours in the Mayfield Lane area to not open any windows or doors via social media.
A gas engineer has been called to the scene to fix the leak.