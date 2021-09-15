News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Neighbours urged to keep windows and doors shut due to gas leak

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:51 PM September 15, 2021   
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called out to Mayfield Lane in Martlesham

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called out to Mayfield Lane in Martlesham - Credit: Google Maps

Residents in a Martlesham street have been urged to keep their doors and windows shut due to a gas leak.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service received a callout to Mayfield Lane in the village shortly after 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Crews from Woodbridge, Princes Street in Ipswich and Leiston stations are in attendance.

The fire service encouraged neighbours in the Mayfield Lane area to not open any windows or doors via social media.

A gas engineer has been called to the scene to fix the leak.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Suffolk Live
Martlesham News

