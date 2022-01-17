Road closed while fire crews tackle Martlesham blaze
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Police have closed a road in Martlesham while fire crews tackle a nearby blaze.
Emergency services were called to the fire in Bealings Road just before 4.25pm today, Monday, January 17.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said two pumps were initially called to the fire, a third was requested to help deal with the fire.
A Suffolk police spokesman said: "We were called by the fire service who requested the road is closed.
"Officers are on route to the scene now and the road is likely to be closed shortly."
The fire is believed to be in a trailer or a caravan.
More to follow.
