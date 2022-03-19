Police 'concerned' for welfare of missing 14-year-old boy

Martin Ward has been reported missing from Martlesham, Suffolk police said - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are appealing to trace a 14-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Martlesham.

Martin Ward was last seen on foot in the area of Main Road at about 11pm on Tuesday, Suffolk police said.

He is described as white, about 5ft 9ins tall, of a slim build with short dark curly hair.

Martin was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red logo, black ripped jeans and black trainers when he was last seen.

He has a black jacket with him that has a grey lightning bolt pattern.

Police said Martin appears older than his actual age.

Anyone with information on Martin's whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101.