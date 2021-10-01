Police still concerned for man, 22, who has been missing for two months

Published: 11:35 AM October 1, 2021

A re-appeal has been launched for a missing 22-year-old from Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

A fresh appeal has been launched for help to find a missing 22-year-old from Ipswich who was last seen over two months ago.

Mason Seymour was last seen at around 2.30am on Thursday, July 29, in the Shotley area but he was first reported missing to police at 8pm on Wednesday, August 4.

Mr Seymour has been described as white, of average build and has brown hair and facial hair.

It is not known what Mr Seymour was last seen wearing.

Officers still believe he may either be in Ipswich or Shotley.

Enquires are ongoing and as officers are concerned for Mason’s welfare they are asking anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact Suffolk police on 101.