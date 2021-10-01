News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Police still concerned for man, 22, who has been missing for two months

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:35 AM October 1, 2021   
Mason Seymour from Ipswich is missing 

A re-appeal has been launched for a missing 22-year-old from Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

A fresh appeal has been launched for help to find a missing 22-year-old from Ipswich who was last seen over two months ago.  

Mason Seymour was last seen at around 2.30am on Thursday, July 29, in the Shotley area but he was first reported missing to police at 8pm on Wednesday, August 4.

Mr Seymour has been described as white, of average build and has brown hair and facial hair.

It is not known what Mr Seymour was last seen wearing. 

Officers still believe he may either be in Ipswich or Shotley.

Enquires are ongoing and as officers are concerned for Mason’s welfare they are asking anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact Suffolk police on 101.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police negotiators and firearms officers called to Ipswich incident
  2. 2 Alternative theories on Corrie McKeague disappearance in police statement
  3. 3 Man who had sex with schoolgirl 'stole her childhood'
  1. 4 Mental health patient sectioned after throwing coffee in worker's face
  2. 5 MP's addresses care concerns at Ipswich medical practice
  3. 6 Footbridge reopening nears as new beams installed
  4. 7 The Range evacuated after members of staff detect smoke
  5. 8 Man accused of possessing axe and catapult in Christchurch Park
  6. 9 Parking spaces limit proposed for new homes in central Ipswich 'to help air quality'
  7. 10 Covid cases in Suffolk schools have doubled in a week
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dangerous driver Michael Garnham was jailed at Suffolk Magistrates' Court

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Teenager jailed for 'worst example of dangerous driving'

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
One lane of the westbound A14 across the Orwell Bridge is closed due to flooding. Stock image Pictur

Suffolk Live | Updated

Delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
American chain Cinnabon is set to open a site at Sproughton Services on the A14

A14

Cinnabon chain coming to A14 service station

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
The former pool at HMS Ganges. Picture: Julian Garwood/Flickr

Plans submitted to demolish historic swimming pool

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon