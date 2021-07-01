Why I think we should shout more proudly about Ipswich

Opinion

Published: 7:00 AM July 1, 2021

Natalie Sadler has been named the new Editor of the Ipswich Star - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ipswich deserves to be celebrated. Our rich heritage, amazing waterfront, wonderful parks, diverse community, vibrant arts scene, and, dare I say it, and soon-to-be resurgent football club. Let's also not forget the people who have stepped up so brilliantly in the last 15 months.

Yet we don't celebrate it nearly enough. Amazing things happen in our town every day.

As I embark on my new role as Editor of the Ipswich Star today, I intend to do just that.

Every town has its challenges, and we won't shy away from those, but Ipswich too often seems to be in the shadows of near neighbours like Bury St Edmunds, Colchester and Norwich.

That's simply not right. We have much to be proud of here and we should shout about it - with confidence.

On a sunny day visitors to the Waterfront could be forgiven for thinking they were on the French Riviera, while you can get lost in the treasures on offer in the independent shops in the thriving Saints area of the town centre.

The town centre itself has suffered - like every other town centre. It is changing. But let's not overlook the exciting new arrivals - like The Botanist on the Cornhill. Shoppers have been returning to the town and with 'Freedom Day' approaching there is renewed excitement about our cultural offerings.

However, we need to ensure those charged with protecting and rejuvenating our town are held to account, and this is something the Star will continue to do under my leadership.

We need to fight for every young person in Ipswich to have access to first class education, to ensure they plug the gap in their learning created during lockdown. Making sure they all have the technological devices they need for their learning through our IT kit for Kids campaign was just the first step in this.

Ipswich is a town I have known and loved my whole life.

I joined Archant Suffolk back in 2010 as a reporter - fulfilling a long-held ambition to work for the titles I had grown up with. I later worked across both the EADT and Ipswich Star as digital editor before returning from maternity leave three years ago as Head of News.

It gives me great pride to be at the helm of your title - the first woman to ever hold the role - representing everyone in the town.

Now I want to hear from readers new and old about what you want from the Ipswich Star, because while I am honoured to be the custodian of this great brand, the newspaper, website and even the social media channels belong to you.

Drop me an email or find me on Twitter.



