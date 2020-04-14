Days Gone By: Hooray for Hollywood! Were you a regular at iconic Ipswich nightspot?
PUBLISHED: 14:30 15 April 2020
Did you dance the night away at Hollywood nightclub in Ipswich back in the 1980s and 90s?
The venue, in the former maltings near the railway station, opened in 1988.
Crowds turned out for the opening night, eager to see the town’s newest nightspot and sample a cocktail at the bar.
A wide range of events included indie nights and DJ club nights, with queues to get in sometimes extending over Princes Street bridge.
As well as Ipswich, people travelled from Norwich, Essex, Cambridge, London, and further afield.
Events held at Hollywood’s, as it was known, ranged from a children’s Christmas party in 1988 to a carnival queen pageant in 1989.
The club was given a makeover in the 1990s, when its name was changed to Kartouche, and then in 2003 changed its identity again, to Zest. It is now The Maltings office complex.
