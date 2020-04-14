Gallery

Days Gone By: Hooray for Hollywood! Were you a regular at iconic Ipswich nightspot?

Party time at Hollywood night club, Ipswich, in 1989. Archant

Did you dance the night away at Hollywood nightclub in Ipswich back in the 1980s and 90s?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dancing the night away at Hollywood nightclub. Dancing the night away at Hollywood nightclub.

The venue, in the former maltings near the railway station, opened in 1988.

Cocktails were among one of the more popular drinks of choice at Hollywood's in 1993 Cocktails were among one of the more popular drinks of choice at Hollywood's in 1993

Crowds turned out for the opening night, eager to see the town’s newest nightspot and sample a cocktail at the bar.

A pageant for deciding the Carnival Queen was held at Hollywoods nightclub in1989 A pageant for deciding the Carnival Queen was held at Hollywoods nightclub in1989

A wide range of events included indie nights and DJ club nights, with queues to get in sometimes extending over Princes Street bridge.

Carnival Queen pageant hosted at the Hollywood club in 1989 Carnival Queen pageant hosted at the Hollywood club in 1989

As well as Ipswich, people travelled from Norwich, Essex, Cambridge, London, and further afield.

Hollywoods also hosted a kids christmas party in 1988. Hollywoods also hosted a kids christmas party in 1988.

Events held at Hollywood’s, as it was known, ranged from a children’s Christmas party in 1988 to a carnival queen pageant in 1989.

Hollywood nightclub was packed out for its official opening in 1988 Hollywood nightclub was packed out for its official opening in 1988

The club was given a makeover in the 1990s, when its name was changed to Kartouche, and then in 2003 changed its identity again, to Zest. It is now The Maltings office complex.

The Hollywood sign that would illuminate the outside of the building The Hollywood sign that would illuminate the outside of the building

Do these photos bring back any memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk. To order copies of these photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.