Are you in our photos of Queen’s Golden Jubilee Ipswich visit in Days Gone By?

PUBLISHED: 18:00 17 September 2020

The Queen at Ipswich Marina Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT

The Queen at Ipswich Marina Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT

Did you see the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh visit Ipswich Waterfront in 2002?

The Queen meeting some of the crowd at Ipswich Waterfront Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTThe Queen meeting some of the crowd at Ipswich Waterfront Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Our photos recall the memorable visit during Her Majesty’s Golden Jubilee year.

The crowd visiting the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at Ipswich Waterfront in 2002 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANTThe crowd visiting the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at Ipswich Waterfront in 2002 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT

Large crowds turned out in glorious sunshine to welcome the royal couple, with sunhats much in evidence as well as Union Flags.

Prince Philip at Ipswich Waterfront Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTPrince Philip at Ipswich Waterfront Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

The Queen unveiled a plaque to officially open Ipswich Waterfront. She and Prince Philip also went on a 20-minute walkabout at the marina and chatted to some of the crowd before being whisked away by car, as the crowd gave them a round of applause. They also visited Felaw Maltings.

The Queen at the Waterfront on her Golden Jubilee visit to Ipswich Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANTThe Queen at the Waterfront on her Golden Jubilee visit to Ipswich Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT

MORE: Royal visits to Ipswich over the decades

There have been many royal visits to East Anglia over the years, including other appearances by both the Queen and Prince Philip.

Crowds wave to the Queen at Felaw Maltings, Ipswich in 2002 Picture: KEITH MINDHAM/ARCHANTCrowds wave to the Queen at Felaw Maltings, Ipswich in 2002 Picture: KEITH MINDHAM/ARCHANT

Following a previous nostalgia feature about royal visits, Jeff Richardson wrote in about a much earlier occasion. He said: “In the early 1950s, probably 1954, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, visited Ipswich. I was a young teenage cadet in the Cattawade Squadron of the Air Training Corps (ATC) and we paraded and were inspected by him in (I think) Bourne Park, Ipswich.

This boat was decked out for the royal visit Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTThis boat was decked out for the royal visit Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

“I can’t remember any other details of that visit but it was probably part of a larger visit to Suffolk. Years later, in 1964, I was crew on an RAF Comet aircraft in which he returned to the UK from Iceland and had the honour of shaking his hand as he departed the aircraft.”

MORE: Do you remember when Princess Diana visited the Suffolk Show?

What are your memories of royal visits to East Anglia? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

