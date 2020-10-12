From skiing to snowboarding - Memories of Suffolk Ski Centre in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 12 October 2020
ArchantTony Ray
What are your memories of Suffolk Ski Centre at Wherstead over the years?
From the early 1980s onwards, the ski slope at Bourne Hill, on the outskirts of Ipswich, has hosted a whole range of leisure sports and events over the years.
Many people from the area have had their first taste of winter sports like skiing, snowboarding and tobogganing at the centre.
Did you take skiing lessons here as a child, or go along with a group or school party for a special event?
MORE: Marathon efforts - did you take part in these runs?
Ringos is another sport which has grown in popularity, making use of half of the main ski slope.
As well as taking part in winter sports, many people will remember watching events there, including national ski races in 2008.
Also known as Suffolk Leisure Park, the centre offers a range of other activities including golf and high ropes climbing.
You may also want to watch:
MORE: Thrills of BMX racing at Landseer Park
Share your memories of Suffolk Ski Centre. Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.
Order photos at archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.