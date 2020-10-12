Gallery

From skiing to snowboarding - Memories of Suffolk Ski Centre in Days Gone By

Stoke High School pupils were at the Wherstead ski slope in March 1986 Picture: ARCHANT ArchantTony Ray

What are your memories of Suffolk Ski Centre at Wherstead over the years?

The official opening of the ski slope at Wherstead Picture: IVAN SMITH The official opening of the ski slope at Wherstead Picture: IVAN SMITH

From the early 1980s onwards, the ski slope at Bourne Hill, on the outskirts of Ipswich, has hosted a whole range of leisure sports and events over the years.

Skiing down the new ski slope for the first time as it officially opened Picture: IVAN SMITH/ARCHANT Skiing down the new ski slope for the first time as it officially opened Picture: IVAN SMITH/ARCHANT

Many people from the area have had their first taste of winter sports like skiing, snowboarding and tobogganing at the centre.

Some of the spectators who turned up to watchtnational level ski races at Suffolk Ski Centre, Wherstead Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING/ARCHANT Some of the spectators who turned up to watchtnational level ski races at Suffolk Ski Centre, Wherstead Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING/ARCHANT

Did you take skiing lessons here as a child, or go along with a group or school party for a special event?

Enjoying the weather at Suffolk Ski Centre in 2002 Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT Enjoying the weather at Suffolk Ski Centre in 2002 Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT

Ringos is another sport which has grown in popularity, making use of half of the main ski slope.

A snowboard and ski event in aid of Cancer Research UK in 2008 Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT A snowboard and ski event in aid of Cancer Research UK in 2008 Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

As well as taking part in winter sports, many people will remember watching events there, including national ski races in 2008.

A snowboard and ski event in aid of Cancer Research UK Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT A snowboard and ski event in aid of Cancer Research UK Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

Also known as Suffolk Leisure Park, the centre offers a range of other activities including golf and high ropes climbing.

Youngsters learned from ski champions at Suffolk Ski Centre in 2009 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Youngsters learned from ski champions at Suffolk Ski Centre in 2009 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

