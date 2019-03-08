E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Miss Galaxy winner Emma competes in Florida, vowing to promote body confidence

PUBLISHED: 05:30 08 September 2019

Emma Collingridge went to Orlando to take part in the international Miss Galaxy Pageant. Picture: ROB COLLINGRIDGE

Emma Collingridge went to Orlando to take part in the international Miss Galaxy Pageant. Picture: ROB COLLINGRIDGE

Contributed

A Suffolk woman who won Miss Galaxy 2019 has gone on to compete on the international stage - after vowing to use her success to promote body confidence.

Emma Collingridge was second runner up at the international Miss Galaxy Pageant in Orlando. Picture: ROB COLLINGRIDGEEmma Collingridge was second runner up at the international Miss Galaxy Pageant in Orlando. Picture: ROB COLLINGRIDGE

Emma Collingridge, 21, formerly from Kesgrave, has just spent a week competing in the international Galaxy Pageants in Orlando.

She was crowned Miss Galaxy - UK at the UK Galaxy Pageants back in March, and has now been placed as second runner-up at the international Miss Galaxy pageant.

Organisers said: "Emma had such an incredible week in Orlando and was honoured to represent the UK on the international stage. She will now continue with her charity work and appearances as Miss Galaxy UK."

You may also want to watch:

Emma, who is studying English at Loughborough University, has previously said: "I have always been passionate about body self-confidence and so I worked to help support people with that.

"When I was at school I was bullied really badly and so I was quiet and shy. Without pageants I wouldn't be the woman I am."

At the Galaxy Pageants in Orlando, Emma took part in activities including photoshoots, interviews and parties, before the grand final itself, where she represented the UK alongside women from around the world.

After winning the UK contest, Emma said: ""I hope I can use the platform to continue the message of body self-confidence. I think these pageants are empowering."

Charity work and volunteering are both important to Emma. At the UK competition earlier this year, all the contestants raised money for The Christie, a cancer charity based in Manchester, as well as a personal cause.

Most Read

Ipswich school trialling changes to the school day to relieve teachers

Changes are being made to the timetable at Westbourne Academy Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

World’s biggest container ship MSC Gulsun heads to Felixstowe tonight

The world's largest container ship, the MSC Gulsun, is set to visit the Port of Felixstowe Picture: IVAN SARFATTI/MSC RIGHTS

Row continues over motorhomes and camper vans parking at Felixstowe beachfront

Motorhomes and campervans have been seen parking overnight in Felixstowe. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FELIXSTOWE RESIDENT

Disbelief as new social media video emerges in jailed killer’s username

Prison officers are understood to have confiscated a mobile phone from Isaac Calver Picture: SNAPCHAT

Most Read

Ipswich school trialling changes to the school day to relieve teachers

Changes are being made to the timetable at Westbourne Academy Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

World’s biggest container ship MSC Gulsun heads to Felixstowe tonight

The world's largest container ship, the MSC Gulsun, is set to visit the Port of Felixstowe Picture: IVAN SARFATTI/MSC RIGHTS

Row continues over motorhomes and camper vans parking at Felixstowe beachfront

Motorhomes and campervans have been seen parking overnight in Felixstowe. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FELIXSTOWE RESIDENT

Disbelief as new social media video emerges in jailed killer’s username

Prison officers are understood to have confiscated a mobile phone from Isaac Calver Picture: SNAPCHAT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich neighbourhood finding hope for future in wake of tragedy

Reverend Peterson Anand leading a prayer before the community event at Nansen Road Baptist Church in Ipswich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Police resources still strained by demand from other services

Police responded to almost 2,000 missing episodes in six months Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Miss Galaxy winner Emma competes in Florida, vowing to promote body confidence

Emma Collingridge went to Orlando to take part in the international Miss Galaxy Pageant. Picture: ROB COLLINGRIDGE

Ex-Norwich man Holt has last laugh over Edwards-inspired Woodbridge

Carlos Edwards, in action for Woodbridge Town against Wroxham this afternoon. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Warning over invasive hornet that could decimate our bees

People are being urged to watch out for asian hornets Picture: Wikimedia Commons
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists