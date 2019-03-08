Miss Galaxy winner Emma competes in Florida, vowing to promote body confidence

Emma Collingridge went to Orlando to take part in the international Miss Galaxy Pageant. Picture: ROB COLLINGRIDGE Contributed

A Suffolk woman who won Miss Galaxy 2019 has gone on to compete on the international stage - after vowing to use her success to promote body confidence.

Emma Collingridge was second runner up at the international Miss Galaxy Pageant in Orlando. Picture: ROB COLLINGRIDGE Emma Collingridge was second runner up at the international Miss Galaxy Pageant in Orlando. Picture: ROB COLLINGRIDGE

Emma Collingridge, 21, formerly from Kesgrave, has just spent a week competing in the international Galaxy Pageants in Orlando.

She was crowned Miss Galaxy - UK at the UK Galaxy Pageants back in March, and has now been placed as second runner-up at the international Miss Galaxy pageant.

Organisers said: "Emma had such an incredible week in Orlando and was honoured to represent the UK on the international stage. She will now continue with her charity work and appearances as Miss Galaxy UK."

Emma, who is studying English at Loughborough University, has previously said: "I have always been passionate about body self-confidence and so I worked to help support people with that.

"When I was at school I was bullied really badly and so I was quiet and shy. Without pageants I wouldn't be the woman I am."

At the Galaxy Pageants in Orlando, Emma took part in activities including photoshoots, interviews and parties, before the grand final itself, where she represented the UK alongside women from around the world.

After winning the UK contest, Emma said: ""I hope I can use the platform to continue the message of body self-confidence. I think these pageants are empowering."

Charity work and volunteering are both important to Emma. At the UK competition earlier this year, all the contestants raised money for The Christie, a cancer charity based in Manchester, as well as a personal cause.