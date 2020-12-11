Police concerned for missing Ipswich girl, 15

Published: 3:03 PM December 11, 2020 Updated: 3:23 PM December 11, 2020

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing 15-year-old Ipswich girl Kai Rader.

Kai was last seen at her home around 11.50am Tuesday morning, December 8. She was reported missing to police the following day.

Officers believe she may have travelled to either Essex or London.

She is described as white, 5ft 5in tall, with hazel eyes and shoulder-length purple hair. It is believed she may have been wearing a long, grey coat with black sleeves and a black fur collar and a pair of white trainers.

Those who believe they may have seen Kai, or those with any information regarding her disappearance, are asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.