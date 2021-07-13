News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police concerned for missing Ipswich man Reginald, 80

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 9:15 PM July 13, 2021   
Reginald Cant was last seen at his home in east Ipswich on Tuesday

Reginald Cant was last seen at his home in east Ipswich on Tuesday - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 80-year-old man from Ipswich.

Reginald Cant was last seen at his home address in east Ipswich on Tuesday, July 13, before being reported missing at 5pm.

He is described as a white man, of a slim build, with short grey hair.

He is said to normally wear a T-shirt with grey or black jogging bottoms.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the force are concerned for his welfare, and asked for anyone with information to come forward.

Those with any information regarding his disappearance should contact police on 101, quoting CAD 358 of July 13.

