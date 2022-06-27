Police appealing to find missing 16-year-old boy with links to Ipswich

16-year-old Leon could be in Ipswich or Colchester - Credit: Herts Police

Police believe that a missing 16-year-old boy could be in Suffolk.

Leon went missing from Welwyn Garden City at about 1pm on Friday.

He is described as 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build and was last seen wearing a green Nike tracksuit and carrying a Gucci 'manbag'.

According to Hertfordshire police, he has links to Ipswich and Colchester.

Anyone who has seen Leon since he was reported missing or has information about where he has been is asked to call Hertfordshire Constabulary's non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with Leon now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.