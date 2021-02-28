News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Police 'very concerned' for missing Hannah, 26, from Shotley Gate

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 4:07 PM February 28, 2021    Updated: 4:14 PM February 28, 2021
Suffolk police are "very concerned" for the welfare of a woman who was reported missing this afternoon.

Have you seen missing Hannah Patterson? - Credit: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hannah Patterson, 26, is missing from an address in Shotley Gate. She was last seen at 2.30pm today (Sunday February 28).

She is described as a white female, of slim build, and with auburn hair.

She was last seen wearing navy coloured leggings and a long sleeve grey top.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are very concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her, or has any information on where she may be, to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 164 of the February 28."

Ipswich News
Suffolk

Logo Icon