Have you seen missing woman Linda Hussain?

Linda Hussain, 50, has been missing since August 13. She was seen at her home in Ipswich at about 5pm Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 50-year-old woman has gone missing in Ipswich - can you help Suffolk police find her?

Linda Hussain was last seen leaving her home in Ipswich at 5pm on Tuesday, August 13.

Ms Hussain is described as white woman, 5'7" tall and of slim build, with blue eyes and short brown curly hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing a green cardigan, dark grey jeans and was carrying a purple bag.

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen her or who has any information regarding her whereabouts should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 370 of August 13, 2019.