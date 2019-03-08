E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Have you seen missing woman Linda Hussain?

PUBLISHED: 07:13 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:13 14 August 2019

Linda Hussain, 50, has been missing since August 13. She was seen at her home in Ipswich at about 5pm Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Linda Hussain, 50, has been missing since August 13. She was seen at her home in Ipswich at about 5pm Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 50-year-old woman has gone missing in Ipswich - can you help Suffolk police find her?

Linda Hussain was last seen leaving her home in Ipswich at 5pm on Tuesday, August 13.

Ms Hussain is described as white woman, 5'7" tall and of slim build, with blue eyes and short brown curly hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing a green cardigan, dark grey jeans and was carrying a purple bag.

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen her or who has any information regarding her whereabouts should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 370 of August 13, 2019.

Most Read

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Major Ipswich road repairs with 24-7 closures move into next phase

The roadworks in Landseer Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Temporary traffic lights in village after car collides with telegraph pole and house

A car has crashed intop a telegraph and a house in Tattingstone, near Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Major Ipswich road repairs with 24-7 closures move into next phase

The roadworks in Landseer Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Temporary traffic lights in village after car collides with telegraph pole and house

A car has crashed intop a telegraph and a house in Tattingstone, near Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Have you seen missing woman Linda Hussain?

Linda Hussain, 50, has been missing since August 13. She was seen at her home in Ipswich at about 5pm Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Danny King column: A birthday treat in London and then Foxhall!

Presenter Kevin Long interviewing skipper Danny King Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Lambert tight-lipped over potential interest in Colchester full-back Vincent-Young

Kane Vincent-Young is understood to be an Ipswich Town targer. Photo: Steve Waller

Roadworks lifted for Ed Sheeran concerts in Ipswich

Roadwork in Suffolk will be lifted for the Ed Sheeran Concerts on the August Bank Holiday weekend Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Revealed – Stumbling block to Martlesham police HQ homes plan could need hefty taxpayer settlement

Aerial plans for the layout of the Martlesham police HQ site 250 homes Picture: YELLOBELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists