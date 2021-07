Published: 1:12 PM July 16, 2021

A driver of a moped has sustained injuries following a crash near the Copdock Interchange - Credit: Matthew Usher

A single vehicle crash involving a moped has left Church Lane in Ipswich blocked.

Police were called shortly after 10.40am to reports of a collision involving a moped on Church Lane at Copdock.

Officers are currently at the scene and the road is blocked.

It has been reported that the rider, a female, has sustained injuries but the extent is not yet known.