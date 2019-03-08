Sunshine and Showers

Driver taken to hospital following crash at Seven Hills roundabout near Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 12:51 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 26 May 2019

A motorist has been taken to hospital following a crash near the Seven Hills roundabout Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A motorist has been taken to hospital following a crash with a van close to the Seven Hills roundabout near Ipswich.

Police were called at around 11.30am today, Sunday May 26, to the crash just off the A14 towards Ipswich from Felixstowe.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the crash had led to the driver of the car receiving minor injuries.

She said: "The road is all clear now, a driver received minor injuries.

"They have been taken to hospital just as a precaution.

"The car is on a verge at the roundabout but the road has now been cleared."

Fire crews from Ipswich were also mobilised to attend. They called a stop on the incident at around 12.15pm.

Terror suspect: ‘I lived in four bed home in nicest part of Ipswich’

A suspected terrorist has claimed he lived in a four bed home in the nicest part of Ipswich under a government monitoring program Picture: MIKE PAGE

Ipswich’s Grinning Rat shut down after late-night drinking, fighting and drug-dealing

The Grinning Rat Picture: SAM DAWES

Planners expected to give green light to new Ipswich retail park

Boss Hall Business Park is set to be redeveloped. Picture: Rachel Edge

Former world’s fattest man Paul Mason is returning home

Former world's fattest man Paul Mason is returning home to the UK Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT

Ipswich store slashes prices to clear stock on last day

Ohh Deer, in Ipswich's Thoroughfare, will close today. Photo: Archant.

