Driver taken to hospital following crash at Seven Hills roundabout near Ipswich

A motorist has been taken to hospital following a crash with a van close to the Seven Hills roundabout near Ipswich.

Police were called at around 11.30am today, Sunday May 26, to the crash just off the A14 towards Ipswich from Felixstowe.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the crash had led to the driver of the car receiving minor injuries.

She said: "The road is all clear now, a driver received minor injuries.

"They have been taken to hospital just as a precaution.

"The car is on a verge at the roundabout but the road has now been cleared."

Fire crews from Ipswich were also mobilised to attend. They called a stop on the incident at around 12.15pm.