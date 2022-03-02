News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
MP Tom Hunt to raise issue of children's hospice funding

Tom Cann

Published: 3:50 PM March 2, 2022
Phil Gormley, David Bartholomew, Tom Hunt MP and Laura Jenkins

MP Tom Hunt pictured second from the right alongside (from left) EACH Chief Executive Phil Gormley, EACH Head of Philanthropy and Partnerships, David Bartholomew and The Treehouse Care Manager Laura Jenkins. - Credit: East Anglia's Children's Hospices

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt plans to raise the issue of children's hospice funding following a visit to The Treehouse.

Mr Hunt met staff and volunteers at The Treehouse, run by East Anglia's Children's Hospices, and admitted to being "incredibly impressed" after the visit.

Mr Hunt said: "I very much enjoyed my visit, I'm keen to help and support the charity in any way I can.

"I have a lot of respect for them, making such a difference to the children and families they support.

"Collaborating with the other East Anglian MPs, I'll be writing letters of support for children's hospice funding to be on parity with adult hospice funding, which it currently isn't."

Mr Hunt was invited for a guided tour by the charity's chief executive, Phil Gormley, and care manager, Laura Jenkins.

Mr Gormley said: "It was a very constructive meeting with Tom. It was an opportunity for us to share information about how our charity cares for and supports children, young people and their families when they need us most."


