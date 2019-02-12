Sunshine and Showers

Mosque to hold open day in bid to build further links with community

PUBLISHED: 10:52 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 02 March 2019

A previous community engagement event at Ipswich Mosque. The mosque is holding an open day this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT

A previous community engagement event at Ipswich Mosque. The mosque is holding an open day this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT

Non-Muslims are being encouraged to visit a Suffolk mosque on its open day as part of the centre’s bid to build even greater links with the community.

A previous community engagement event at Ipswich Mosque. The mosque is holding an open day this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Mosque is holding the event on Sunday, March 3 not in an effort to recruit more religious followers but connect with people of all faiths, as well as help improve people’s understanding of Islam.

“A lot of people don’t know what is even in a mosque,” said Abdul Khan, chairman of the Ipswich Mosque committee.

“Some people have misconceptions.

“We really want people to know that we care and we should all be here supporting each other.

A previous community engagement event at Ipswich Mosque. The mosque is holding an open day this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT

“We are encouraging people to come and really inform people about what we do.

“Whether you are a Muslim or a non-believer, you’re welcome to come and we can share our views.”

Mr Khan went on to say a “very small number of people” misunderstand the purpose of Islam - something that can be easily solved by a greater knowledge of what the religion is about.

“When you know nothing about it, you don’t know whether what someone is telling you about it might be wrong,” he said.

“When you’ve been to a mosque, you can compare what you’re hearing to something and say: ‘Okay, I’ve been there.’

“I want people to know that the mosque is a very open place and is like any other place worship.

“We want people to know that we’re here, we’re one of you and we should be respected like we respect you.

“We have to live together and support each other.”

The event at the mosque in Bond Street, Ipswich will run between noon and 3pm on Sunday.

There will be a workshop, information stalls and books and accessories, along with refreshment.

For more information about the event, call the mosque on 01473 226879 or visit the mosque’s website.

