Five-night closure of two major Ipswich roads to start on October 12

Roadworks on Nacton road, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Road resurfacing works in Ipswich are set to close Nacton Road and Landseer Road for five nights in October.

The plans, which will resurface the roundabout which connects Nacton Road to Landseer Road in the south east of Ipswich were delayed from the end of July due to other works overrunning.

The roadworks will now take place between October 12 to October 17.

This will require a temporary overnight road closure between 7pm – 6am each night, to ensure that Suffolk Highways can carry out the improvements safely.

Traffic may also be placed to prevent on-street parking, so the work site is unobstructed.

A diversion route will be in place for five nights.

Those heading out of Ipswich on the Nacton Road will be asked to take Hatfield Road before turning right onto Felixstowe Road. Drivers are then asked to turn right onto Ransomes Way before rejoining Nacton Road.