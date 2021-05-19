Ipswich drumming sensation Nandi joins forces with Cartoon Network
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Ipswich drumming sensation Nandi Bushell has teamed up with Cartoon Network to become the channel's first ever musician in residence.
The 11-year-old music prodigy, who has been propelled to international stardom through her viral videos, announced the partnership with the children's favourite channel via Twitter.
As part of the announcement, Nandi took part in a jam session with her cartoon heroes Teen Titans.
She said: "I am so excited to be Cartoon Network's first ever musician in residence.
"Music is such a big part of my life and so are cartoons – and now I get to bring both worlds together!
"Stay tuned for more from me on Cartoon Network."
The drummer, who has featured on The Ellen Show, previously had a song written for her by Foo Fighters star Dave Grohl – and even won an online drumming battle against the former Nirvana legend.
She will also appear alongside Pierce Brosnan in the latest Cinderella film, due to be released later this year.
