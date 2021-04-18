Published: 6:00 AM April 18, 2021

A CGI shows what the house will look like once complete. It will overlook the sea and have stunning views across Felixstowe golf course. - Credit: George Colman

A new build home with panoramic views of the River Deben in Felixstowe is on the market for just under £1million.

The three-bedroom home, called Spindrift, is a new high specification house located in the quaint hamlet of Felixstowe Ferry, which is just months away from being finished.

Once complete, it will boast stunning panoramic views of the River Deben, along with views of the golf course and the far reaching countryside.

The property hasn’t been finished due to the delays with lockdown, and is believed to be around five months away from completion.

However, marketing agents Nicholas Estates say they are already being inundated with enquiries.

Once complete, the three-bedroom home will overlook the sea and have stunning views across the town's golf course at Felixstowe Ferry. - Credit: George Colman

The new build home is proving popular with its three bedrooms, all of which will have ensuites, and one of which has an attached dressing room.

It also features balconies, an open plan kitchen and dining area, a family living and snug room, and undercover parking for cars and boats.

Just steps away from the house you will find the Ferry Café, The Ferry Boat Inn, the passenger ferry to the Bawdsey peninsular and freshly caught fish that is available at the Quayside.

Felixstowe Ferry is approximately two miles from the main town centre and thoroughfare where you will find great shopping facilities along with restaurants, wine bars and coffee shops.

The path from Felixstowe Ferry to Bawdsey. - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

The local golf course which was founded in 1880 is one of 246 true links golf courses in the world with an 18-hole championship Martello course, along with the stunning nine hole Kingsfleet course.

Spindrift is available to purchase from plan and gives buyers the opportunity of having a say in the layout to make it their own.

For more details and to arrange a viewing, visit the Nicholas Estates website.