Pop-up coffee shop to open with aim of tackling loneliness
- Credit: Sara Waters
A new pop-up coffee shop is set to open in Capel St Mary to help tackle loneliness after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sarah's Coffee Shop will be open in the village hall after owner, Sarah Smy, recognised the need for loved ones to reconnect following multiple lockdowns.
“Living in Capel St Mary myself, I know first-hand how difficult the pandemic has been on the community here, especially the elderly who may have had to self-isolate from loved ones for a huge amount of time," said Ms Smy. “I wanted to be able to create a safe space for loved ones who want to meet up and have a conversation in person.
“The garden space is beautiful and really adds a community-feel to the village hall.
“There are plenty of tables to socially distance where needed and you’ll only need to pop inside to get your hot drink and cake."
The pop-up shop will be open from 9am to 3pm, Monday to Friday as well as on Saturday morning in the family bar.
It is due to open later this month.
