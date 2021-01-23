Published: 11:30 AM January 23, 2021

Building work is well under way at the new Aldi site in Europa Way, Ipswich. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brownn

Construction work is continuing at the new Aldi store taking shape at the junction of the Europa Way and Sproughton Road in Ipswich with the discount retailer expected to open its doors during the spring.

A digital impression of what the new Aldi store may look like in Europa Way. - Credit: Aldi

What is still not clear is whether that will lead to the closure of the company's Meredith Road store on the Whitton estate - the first store opened by Aldi in Suffolk.

As the builders continue Aldi has started advertising the spring opening on its website but has not yet set a date. It has formally applied to Ipswich Borough Council for a drinks off licence for the store - but that is not expected to be a major hurdle.

No one from Aldi was available to comment on the opening date - or the likely fate of the Meredith Road store.

Last summer officials insisted there were no plans to dispose of its Whitton branch - but it has engaged a Cambridge-based commercial estate agent which is advertising the store as "For sale or To Let as a result of relocation".

Meredith Road is just under two miles by car from Europa Way - but many shoppers from the Whitton estate walk to the current store and may be reluctant to travel a distance to the replacement store.

When Aldi does open at Europa Way it will be head to head with one of the largest superstores in the town - Morrisons is on the opposite side of Sproughton Road and that underwent a major refurbishment inside and out two years ago.







