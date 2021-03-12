Published: 6:02 PM March 12, 2021

A new automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system is being introduced at Ipswich Hospital to "make it easier for everyone to park".

Along with the new system, which will be active from Tuesday, April 6, there will also be new payment machines which will allow people to to pay for parking using their bank card, mobile phone or with cash.

Director of Estates and Facilities for North Essex and East Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, Paul Fenton, said the new ANPR system will be more efficient for visitors.

He added: "Many of our patients and visitors have told us how much better their experience of visiting would be if we had different payment options, so we are really pleased to be able to introduce this flexibility.

“It also means people will only pay for the time they spend on site.

"They will no longer need to guess how long they may be, as this has in the past meant visitors overestimate their stay and pay more than necessary.”

The new ANPR system is also being introduced in the hospital staff car parks, but car parking at the hospital will remain free for staff during the Covid-19 pandemic in line with the national government guidance.