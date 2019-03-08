First look at 'beautiful' Cornhill exhibition
PUBLISHED: 18:29 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:08 07 August 2019
A new photography exhibition in Ipswich town centre has been attracting a lot of attention since it opened this morning.
Curated by the Ipswich Maritime Trust, the outdoor gallery on the Cornhill features pictures from the old Ipswich docks in the Victorian times coupled with those taken from the same vantage point in the modern day.
The Maritime Trust say one of the photographs of the Custom House, taken in 1846, is one of the oldest photographs of its quality in the world.
Margaret Selfe, 88, who was taking the first look at the exhibition with her husband praised the use of the space on the Cornhill.
Mrs Selfe said: "I think the exhibition is wonderful I love the difference between the pictures.
"If people stop and read the history behind the pictures it shows just how old Ipswich is."
Chris Hullcoop, 78, described the pictures on display as 'beautiful' and said the Waterfront is "part of Ipswich's history."
Ipswich Maritime Trust Director Stuart Grimwade said: "The theme of the exhibition is then and now.
"We want people to look at the pictures and help us identify who the families pictured are."
The cubes which display the exhibition have been purchased by Ipswich Central and Ipswich Borough Council who have used funding awarded through the New Anglia Leading Enterprise Partnership.
It is hoped the cubes will be used for future photo exhibitions on the Cornhill.
Ipswich Maritime Festival weekend takes place over Saturday, August 17 and Sunday August 18.