First look at 'beautiful' Cornhill exhibition

Deryck Selfe admiring the photography on Ipswich Cornhill Picture: SUZANNE DAY Archant

A new photography exhibition in Ipswich town centre has been attracting a lot of attention since it opened this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

New photo cubes on the Cornhill, showing images from the Ipswich Maritime Trust's historic collection, are proving popular with visitors. Picture: STUART GRIMWADE New photo cubes on the Cornhill, showing images from the Ipswich Maritime Trust's historic collection, are proving popular with visitors. Picture: STUART GRIMWADE

Curated by the Ipswich Maritime Trust, the outdoor gallery on the Cornhill features pictures from the old Ipswich docks in the Victorian times coupled with those taken from the same vantage point in the modern day.

The Maritime Trust say one of the photographs of the Custom House, taken in 1846, is one of the oldest photographs of its quality in the world.

Margaret Selfe, 88, who was taking the first look at the exhibition with her husband praised the use of the space on the Cornhill.

Mrs Selfe said: "I think the exhibition is wonderful I love the difference between the pictures.

"If people stop and read the history behind the pictures it shows just how old Ipswich is."

Chris Hullcoop, 78, described the pictures on display as 'beautiful' and said the Waterfront is "part of Ipswich's history."

New photo cubes on Ipswich Cornhill are showing pictures from the Ipswich Maritime Trust's collection, in the build-up to Ipswich Maritime Festival later this month. Picture: STUART GRIMWADE New photo cubes on Ipswich Cornhill are showing pictures from the Ipswich Maritime Trust's collection, in the build-up to Ipswich Maritime Festival later this month. Picture: STUART GRIMWADE

Ipswich Maritime Trust Director Stuart Grimwade said: "The theme of the exhibition is then and now.

"We want people to look at the pictures and help us identify who the families pictured are."

The cubes which display the exhibition have been purchased by Ipswich Central and Ipswich Borough Council who have used funding awarded through the New Anglia Leading Enterprise Partnership.

You may also want to watch:

It is hoped the cubes will be used for future photo exhibitions on the Cornhill.

Ipswich Maritime Festival weekend takes place over Saturday, August 17 and Sunday August 18.

Margaret Selfe and her husband Deryck Selfe enjoying the photography exhibition on Ipswich Cornhill, Picture; SUZANNE DAY Margaret Selfe and her husband Deryck Selfe enjoying the photography exhibition on Ipswich Cornhill, Picture; SUZANNE DAY