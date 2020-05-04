E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

First look at new play area to be built at Ipswich’s Christchurch Park

PUBLISHED: 18:30 04 May 2020

Work is now underway to build a new play area at Christchurch Park in Ipswich. This is what it is set to look like. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Work is now underway to build a new play area at Christchurch Park in Ipswich. This is what it is set to look like. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Construction crews have begun building a new play area at Ipswich’s Christchurch Park to help celebrate the park’s 125th birthday.

The existing play area was deemed to have past its operational life Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGEThe existing play area was deemed to have past its operational life Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

The new play area will be complete with a castle and butterfly climbing net under the theme “nature and wonderment” to encapsulate the park’s rich natural and historical heritage.

It comes as the existing play area was deemed to be at the end of its working life following an inspection.

The first construction workers moved in to demolish the existing areas of the playground on Monday, May 4, with the council stressing all workers will follow strict social distancing guidelines as per government regulation.

Lisa Stannard, operations manager for parks at Ipswich Borough Council, said staff are excited to show the final result to the town in the near future.

Ms Stannard said: “The play area has been there for a number of years and after an inspection we found the pirate ship was past its operational life.

“As the park prepares to celebrate its 125th anniversary, we thought this was the perfect time for a change – although now unfortunately we have the ongoing coronavirus situation.

“The park’s theme of ‘nature and wonderment’ will be clear when small children enter the park – with long blades of grass shielding the view of the towering castle.

“It will also include inclusive play equipment so all children can enjoy it.”

The new play area will include further advancements to improve safety, including removing the existing bark – which Ms Stannard admitted made it easy for items to become hidden underneath – to be replaced with safer “bouncy” flooring.

The council was unable to clarify how much the new play area will cost, although Ms Stannard confirmed the project had been budgeted for.

It is expected the project will take between 10 to 12 weeks to complete. However, the timescale could change depending on any alterations to lockdown and social distancing guidelines.

The park has remained open throughout the coronavirus lockdown to accommodate for people’s daily outdoor exercise trips – although the well-loved Christchurch Mansion was closed alongside the visitor’s centre on Tuesday, March 17.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Costa Coffee closes after police called to control huge traffic queues

Costa Coffee at Ipswich's Euro Retail Park has closed after huge queues were seen during lockdown. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man remains in custody after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A polic cordon remained in place yesterday evening in Barham after a man was arrested on suspicion of murder Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Costa Coffee closes after police called to control huge traffic queues

Costa Coffee at Ipswich's Euro Retail Park has closed after huge queues were seen during lockdown. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man remains in custody after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A polic cordon remained in place yesterday evening in Barham after a man was arrested on suspicion of murder Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Husband charged with murder of wife after shooting at Suffolk home

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Could plan to stop speculative developers in Babergh and Mid Suffolk be ready by July?

A joint local plan effectively helps map out areas suitable for development in the future. File picture: ARCHANT

Attacker tried to ‘slam car door on victim’s leg’ in racially aggravated assault

Officers want to speak to this man in connection with a racially aggravated assault at Hadleigh Fast Food, High Street, on April 18 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

First look at new play area to be built at Ipswich’s Christchurch Park

Work is now underway to build a new play area at Christchurch Park in Ipswich. This is what it is set to look like. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Virtual Suffolk scrutiny meeting will look at rail crisis during the winter

A train waits to leave Ipswich for Felixstowe - these services are now more reliable than they were during the winter. Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24