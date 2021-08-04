Published: 7:00 PM August 4, 2021

There is an exciting few months ahead for the new operations director at a Suffolk theatre as he looks forward to performances from Jimmy Carr and Jason Manford, as well as the prospect of a major refurbishment.

Dan Wood, 47, took over the reigns at Felixstowe's Spa Pavilion four weeks ago and is relishing the challenge of getting audiences back through the doors of the 880-seater theatre on the seafront.

Mr Wood, who previously worked at Framlingham College, said: "I think the timing is perfect for me to come here because what I've been hearing are real positive messages about Felixstowe.

"There seems to be a lot of interest and investment being put into the town, I think over the next year or two Felixstowe will become the next jewel in the crown of Suffolk."

He is keen that people start using the theatre again, now that coronavirus restrictions have been eased, not only as place to watch shows but also as a place to enjoy food and drink.

He said: " We are very much open, we are a theatre that is open seven days a week, we have two restaurants and are a very busy venue.

"Though we are tucked down the end of the seafront road we have a lot going on - it's an exciting time."

It isn't just shows from big-name comedians Jimmy Carr and Jason Manford that audiences can look forward to in 2021. In the next few week families will be able to enjoy Shrek - with Mr Wood saying that ticket sales are "going well".

The hit musical, which has been produced and directed by Suzie Lowe from the Dennis Lowe Theatre Company, can be enjoyed at the end of the school holidays between August 26 - August 29.

Plans for a rooftop open-air-balcony at the theatre have recently been submitted, if approved the extension will increase the size of the café and provide space for outdoor performances and functions.

If you are interested in any performances coming up at the Spa Pavilion, take a look at their website - spapavilion.uk.