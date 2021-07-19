News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

'Swich on Summer festival launched in Ipswich at new Theatre Square

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 6:00 AM July 19, 2021   
Wolsey theatre

The Baffoe family loved the launch of the 'Swich On Summer festival. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Ipswich's New Wolsey Theatre has launched its new autumn season of shows at the first weekend of the summer-long 'Swich On Summer festival that is also launching its new setting on Civic Drive.

Swich On Summer

The New Wolsey Theatre's 'Swich On Summer festival runs until early August. - Credit: Steamboat Creative

Three days of entertainment in the new Theatre Square which also highlighted the new NW2 theatre centre that has built during the pandemic helped to bring life back to the area.

And there will be outdoor fun in front of the main theatre entrance for the next three weeks as well.

Swich On Summer festival

The 'Swich On Summer festival at the New Wolsey started at the weekend. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The theatre's 2021 autumn season was launched - it starts with the 1980s musical extravaganza Never Lost at Home which celebrates the best Ipswich Town side most people can remember - the 1981 UEFA Cup team - and the hit music of the time.

It continues through to the traditional New Wolsey Rock 'n' Roll Panto Jack and the Beanstalk. 

You may also want to watch:

Both the panto and Never Lost at Home will be live-streamed with tickets available for home viewing from the end of this week.

Most Read

  1. 1 'I'm not ready to let her go' - Funeral planned for Ipswich mum who died after giving birth
  2. 2 A14 truckstop to close to make way for project creating 1,500 jobs
  3. 3 See inside these luxury Ipswich Grade II listed apartments being sold for £1million
  1. 4 Road closed after sinkhole opens up
  2. 5 Mum of murdered son shaving head for knife crime awareness
  3. 6 'Human Scalextric track' - Council's alarm as boy racers return to Ipswich neighbourhood
  4. 7 New town centre restaurant and bar given go-ahead at resort
  5. 8 Jailed in Suffolk: See the criminals put behind bars this week
  6. 9 Freston Boot owners 'really chuffed' after prestigious award win
  7. 10 Demolition of school under way ready for new homes
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kevin Young thinks he was wrongly charged at Anglia Retail Park, on the outskirts of Ipswich

Ipswich Borough Council

Family furious after trip to trampoline park results in £60 fine

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Four coronavirus cases were confirmed at Hadleigh High School Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Updated

School closes amid Covid-19 cases and 'pings' among staff

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Arriving with the pony

Facebook

Summer arrives at prom by pony

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich man Stephen Cooper has appeared in court charged with indecent exposure. Picture: SARAH LUC

Ipswich home raided as part of firearms investigation

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus