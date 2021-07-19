'Swich on Summer festival launched in Ipswich at new Theatre Square
- Credit: Victoria Pertusa
Ipswich's New Wolsey Theatre has launched its new autumn season of shows at the first weekend of the summer-long 'Swich On Summer festival that is also launching its new setting on Civic Drive.
Three days of entertainment in the new Theatre Square which also highlighted the new NW2 theatre centre that has built during the pandemic helped to bring life back to the area.
And there will be outdoor fun in front of the main theatre entrance for the next three weeks as well.
The theatre's 2021 autumn season was launched - it starts with the 1980s musical extravaganza Never Lost at Home which celebrates the best Ipswich Town side most people can remember - the 1981 UEFA Cup team - and the hit music of the time.
It continues through to the traditional New Wolsey Rock 'n' Roll Panto Jack and the Beanstalk.
Both the panto and Never Lost at Home will be live-streamed with tickets available for home viewing from the end of this week.
