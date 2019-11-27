E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich heart-throbs Nick and the Nomads re-unite for Macmillan fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 18:31 27 November 2019

Former Nick and the Nomads guitarist Roy Clover has raised more than £50,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support Picture: MACMILLAN CANCER SUPPORT

Former Nick and the Nomads guitarist Roy Clover has raised more than £50,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support Picture: MACMILLAN CANCER SUPPORT

MACMILLAN CANCER SUPPORT

The former guitarist of a famed Ipswich group has re-united his former band mates to raise more than £50,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Nick and the Nomads played the Top Ten Club in Hamburg, made famous by the Beatles Picture: DAVE KINDREDNick and the Nomads played the Top Ten Club in Hamburg, made famous by the Beatles Picture: DAVE KINDRED

Roy Clover, 76, and his fellow musicians wowed crowds across the UK and Germany in the 1960s playing in Nick and the Nomads - even playing the same Hamburg venue as The Beatles in 1964.

But after frontman Keith "Nick" Wymer left the band in 1965 to join Colchester-based The Fairies, it looked like the band would never play again.

That was until Mr Clover decided to unite his old friends for just one night a year for jam sessions at Bramford and District Social Club, and 20 years later, he finally reached his £50,000 fundraising target.

Mr Clover said: "This was a very special event for me, not only celebrating reaching the £50,000 target, but a chance to meet up again with all my old musician friends once again.

The band only released one single, sold in HMV, which is highly sought by collectors Picture: JERRY TURNERThe band only released one single, sold in HMV, which is highly sought by collectors Picture: JERRY TURNER

"We normally meet up together once a year, our bassist Ben Foster sadly had a stroke, but we go to his house and play. We are all still really good friends and have some fantastic memories together."

Former lead guitarist Dave Cutting passed away in August 2016 aged 70.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Clover decided to raise money for the charity following the deaths of his mother-in-law and close friend's wife.

The former guitarist added: "It was then we saw first hand the wonderful work of Macmillan nurses.

"Every time you mention their name, people immediately want to help as they are such a fantastic charity - and sadly, so many people require their help.

"I'm still going to carry on fundraising."

Someone is diagnosed with cancer in the UK every two minutes and it is predicted half of us will develop cancer at some point in our lives.

Nicola Clark, fundraising manager for the charity's Suffolk branch, said: "We can't thank Roy enough for his commitment to fundraising for the charity and inspiring so much support through his events each year.

"He has exceeded his target, now raising over £50,819 for the charity with more funds still coming in.

"Cancer is life changing, but with the right support, life with cancer is still life and we help people live it."

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Drainage ditch built near playpark on new estate generates danger fears

The drainage ditch at Thurmans Grove, Trimley St Mary - with the children's playpark behind it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Each and every biker did the little man proud’ – Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Launch party planned as popular Ipswich pub reopens after closure

Chris Mapey, who has taken on the tenancy of the Duke pub in Ipswich, with manager Hannah Creed Picture: CHRIS MAPEY

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Drainage ditch built near playpark on new estate generates danger fears

The drainage ditch at Thurmans Grove, Trimley St Mary - with the children's playpark behind it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Each and every biker did the little man proud’ – Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Launch party planned as popular Ipswich pub reopens after closure

Chris Mapey, who has taken on the tenancy of the Duke pub in Ipswich, with manager Hannah Creed Picture: CHRIS MAPEY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Watch: Michael Gove discusses Grime star Stormzy on 2019 General Election visit to Ipswich

Michael Gove, Tom Hunt and Dr Therese Coffey campaigning in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich tower block had ‘same-style cladding as Bolton flats’

The Cube building in Bolton went up in flames earlier this month Picture: PETER BYRNE/PA WIRE

Ipswich heart-throbs Nick and the Nomads re-unite for Macmillan fundraiser

Former Nick and the Nomads guitarist Roy Clover has raised more than £50,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support Picture: MACMILLAN CANCER SUPPORT

How many gritting runs does Suffolk Highways carry out in winter?

The newly-named gritter fleet will take to the road this winter. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

From M&S trifle cereal to Aldi gingerbread gin - 7 quirky things to buy for Christmas 2019

Golden chocolate avocado Picture: Waitrose
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists