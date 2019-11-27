Ipswich heart-throbs Nick and the Nomads re-unite for Macmillan fundraiser

Former Nick and the Nomads guitarist Roy Clover has raised more than £50,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support Picture: MACMILLAN CANCER SUPPORT MACMILLAN CANCER SUPPORT

The former guitarist of a famed Ipswich group has re-united his former band mates to raise more than £50,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Nick and the Nomads played the Top Ten Club in Hamburg, made famous by the Beatles Picture: DAVE KINDRED Nick and the Nomads played the Top Ten Club in Hamburg, made famous by the Beatles Picture: DAVE KINDRED

Roy Clover, 76, and his fellow musicians wowed crowds across the UK and Germany in the 1960s playing in Nick and the Nomads - even playing the same Hamburg venue as The Beatles in 1964.

But after frontman Keith "Nick" Wymer left the band in 1965 to join Colchester-based The Fairies, it looked like the band would never play again.

That was until Mr Clover decided to unite his old friends for just one night a year for jam sessions at Bramford and District Social Club, and 20 years later, he finally reached his £50,000 fundraising target.

Mr Clover said: "This was a very special event for me, not only celebrating reaching the £50,000 target, but a chance to meet up again with all my old musician friends once again.

The band only released one single, sold in HMV, which is highly sought by collectors Picture: JERRY TURNER The band only released one single, sold in HMV, which is highly sought by collectors Picture: JERRY TURNER

"We normally meet up together once a year, our bassist Ben Foster sadly had a stroke, but we go to his house and play. We are all still really good friends and have some fantastic memories together."

Former lead guitarist Dave Cutting passed away in August 2016 aged 70.

Mr Clover decided to raise money for the charity following the deaths of his mother-in-law and close friend's wife.

The former guitarist added: "It was then we saw first hand the wonderful work of Macmillan nurses.

"Every time you mention their name, people immediately want to help as they are such a fantastic charity - and sadly, so many people require their help.

"I'm still going to carry on fundraising."

Someone is diagnosed with cancer in the UK every two minutes and it is predicted half of us will develop cancer at some point in our lives.

Nicola Clark, fundraising manager for the charity's Suffolk branch, said: "We can't thank Roy enough for his commitment to fundraising for the charity and inspiring so much support through his events each year.

"He has exceeded his target, now raising over £50,819 for the charity with more funds still coming in.

"Cancer is life changing, but with the right support, life with cancer is still life and we help people live it."