Over 100 more Ipswich pupils self-isolating after child shows coronavirus symptoms

137 pupils at Northgate High School now have to self-isolate over coronavirus fears Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

More than 100 extra pupils at Ipswich’s Northgate High School are now self-isolating after a child showed symptoms of coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The news comes within a week of a child at the school testing positive for the virus, which led to 29 pupils in their form group being required to isolate at home.

Now however, after another child began to show symptoms, a further 108 Year 8 pupils and two members of staff have now been instructed not to return to school for 14 days.

The two staff members had been in close contact with the symptomatic pupil, the school has confirmed.

Rowena Mackie, headteacher at Northgate High School, said the new instructions come following advice from Public Health England and Public Health Suffolk.

Miss Mackie said: “We have acted swiftly in response to discovering that one of our students is experiencing Covid-19 symptoms.

You may also want to watch:

“I want to reassure parents that the actions we have taken are to ensure the health, safety and well-being of all those in our school.

“We continue to work closely with Suffolk County Council, Public Health Suffolk and Public Health England who have been supporting us.”

An incident management team, comprising of representatives from Public Health England, Public Health Suffolk, Children and Young People Services at Suffolk County Council and the school’s leadership team, has been formed to advise and support the school.

Stuart Keeble, director of public health at Suffolk County Council, has moved to reassure parents that the risk of transmission in the school remains low.

Mr Keeble said: “Understandably this news may worry parents, but I want to reassure you that the risk of Covid-19 to children and transmission of it between children and staff is low.

“It is safe for children to be in school and incredibly important for their development and wellbeing.

“I have been impressed with how efficiently the staff at the school have managed this situation. We will continue to offer our guidance to the school and support them to protect their students and staff.”

Dr Jorg Hoffmann, deputy director for HoiHoiHealth Protection, Public Health England East, added: “Using the bubble system in schools can help us do that quickly, efficiently and without causing disruption to the rest of the school.”