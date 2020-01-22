E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Holocaust survivor honoured by town school's memorial flame

PUBLISHED: 15:28 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 22 January 2020

Holocaust survivor Frank Bright, pictured in 2012. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Holocaust survivor Frank Bright, pictured in 2012. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT ARCHIVE

A Holocaust survivor from Ipswich who regularly speaks at a town school to warn of the horrors of war has been honoured by its students with a memorial flame.

Northgate High School's memorial flame, made in honour of Frank Bright. Picture: NORTHGATE HIGH SCHOOLNorthgate High School's memorial flame, made in honour of Frank Bright. Picture: NORTHGATE HIGH SCHOOL

A Holocaust survivor from Ipswich who regularly speaks at a town school to warn of the horrors of war has been honoured by its students with a memorial flame.

The striking structure was built by year-nine students at Northgate High School after they heard harrowing tales of Auschwitz first-hand from Frank Bright, who was orphaned as a young boy when his parents were killed in the gas chambers.

The 90-year-old, who now lives in Suffolk, was sent to Auschwitz aged 16 with his mother - a week after his father arrived at the camp. Neither of his parents made it out alive.

Mr Bright managed to avoid the gas chambers and came to Britain after his liberation. He regularly speaks at Northgate High about his experiences and the need for today's generation to show tolerance and respect.

Northgate High School students making the memorial flame, which will feature in a national exhibition to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Picture: NORTHGATE HIGH SCHOOLNorthgate High School students making the memorial flame, which will feature in a national exhibition to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Picture: NORTHGATE HIGH SCHOOL

You may also want to watch:

After one of his latest talks, the Sidegate Lane school registered to take part in a nationwide competition by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust to create a memorial flame remembering the 6million Jews killed in the Holocaust.

Its entry, which honours Mr Bright, impressed the renowned national judging panel so much that it has been chosen as one of the 75 memorial flames to represent each year since the liberation of Auschwitz.

One Northgate student involved in the design and production of their flame said: "The flame project was important to me as I am a witness to Frank's life-changing story and have a duty to ensure that Frank's story, and the stories of all those who suffered in the Holocaust, is told to many future generations to come."

Artwork by students at Northgate High School in Ipswich has been selected for a national exhibition marking the 75th anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation. Picture: NORTHGATE HIGH SCHOOLArtwork by students at Northgate High School in Ipswich has been selected for a national exhibition marking the 75th anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation. Picture: NORTHGATE HIGH SCHOOL

Northgate High School headteacher Rowena Mackie said: "We are thrilled that the hard work, commitment and creativity of our students and teachers has been recognised at such an important national event.

"We have been involved in promoting the importance of Holocaust education for a number of years and we work closely with community groups, local primary schools and the universities of Suffolk and Essex to ensure that such a significant historical event is commemorated and not forgotten."

Students from Northgate also take part in the Dora of Love prize/award project each year.

They are presenting their projects at the Ipswich Holocaust Memorial Day commemoration event at the University of Suffolk and the Dora Love Prize presentation evening at the event at the University of Essex, both on Wednesday, January 29.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

Owners ‘absolutely devastated’ as fun Alice-themed cafe closes

The Mad House cafe in Felixstowe has sadly closed its doors. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

Owners ‘absolutely devastated’ as fun Alice-themed cafe closes

The Mad House cafe in Felixstowe has sadly closed its doors. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Revealed: Highways England’s long-awaited plans to avoid Orwell Bridge wind closure chaos

Highways England has outlined the next steps in solving Ipswich's Orwell Bridge wind closure problems Picture: ARCHANT

Absent minded pub goer ‘forgot’ he was carrying knuckle duster in pocket

Ben Forbes was jailed for a total of 20 weeks last November following a string of shop thefts Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

More than 200 arrests in drugs crackdown across Ipswich area

Suffolk police seized more than 120 grammes of uncut heroin and crack cocaine in the Ipswich area last year Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

Former gym staff ‘angry and resentful’ after months chasing missing wages

Attain and Sustain Gym, Claydon Business Park in Great Blakenham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train hits deer – blocking London Liverpool Street to Norwich line

The 4.30pm service from London Liverpool Street has hit a deer and is blocking all lines. Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists