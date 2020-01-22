Ipswich Holocaust survivor honoured by town school's memorial flame

Holocaust survivor Frank Bright, pictured in 2012. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT ARCHIVE

A Holocaust survivor from Ipswich who regularly speaks at a town school to warn of the horrors of war has been honoured by its students with a memorial flame.

Northgate High School's memorial flame, made in honour of Frank Bright. Picture: NORTHGATE HIGH SCHOOL Northgate High School's memorial flame, made in honour of Frank Bright. Picture: NORTHGATE HIGH SCHOOL

The striking structure was built by year-nine students at Northgate High School after they heard harrowing tales of Auschwitz first-hand from Frank Bright, who was orphaned as a young boy when his parents were killed in the gas chambers.

The 90-year-old, who now lives in Suffolk, was sent to Auschwitz aged 16 with his mother - a week after his father arrived at the camp. Neither of his parents made it out alive.

Mr Bright managed to avoid the gas chambers and came to Britain after his liberation. He regularly speaks at Northgate High about his experiences and the need for today's generation to show tolerance and respect.

Northgate High School students making the memorial flame, which will feature in a national exhibition to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Picture: NORTHGATE HIGH SCHOOL Northgate High School students making the memorial flame, which will feature in a national exhibition to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Picture: NORTHGATE HIGH SCHOOL

After one of his latest talks, the Sidegate Lane school registered to take part in a nationwide competition by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust to create a memorial flame remembering the 6million Jews killed in the Holocaust.

Its entry, which honours Mr Bright, impressed the renowned national judging panel so much that it has been chosen as one of the 75 memorial flames to represent each year since the liberation of Auschwitz.

One Northgate student involved in the design and production of their flame said: "The flame project was important to me as I am a witness to Frank's life-changing story and have a duty to ensure that Frank's story, and the stories of all those who suffered in the Holocaust, is told to many future generations to come."

Artwork by students at Northgate High School in Ipswich has been selected for a national exhibition marking the 75th anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation. Picture: NORTHGATE HIGH SCHOOL Artwork by students at Northgate High School in Ipswich has been selected for a national exhibition marking the 75th anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation. Picture: NORTHGATE HIGH SCHOOL

Northgate High School headteacher Rowena Mackie said: "We are thrilled that the hard work, commitment and creativity of our students and teachers has been recognised at such an important national event.

"We have been involved in promoting the importance of Holocaust education for a number of years and we work closely with community groups, local primary schools and the universities of Suffolk and Essex to ensure that such a significant historical event is commemorated and not forgotten."

Students from Northgate also take part in the Dora of Love prize/award project each year.

They are presenting their projects at the Ipswich Holocaust Memorial Day commemoration event at the University of Suffolk and the Dora Love Prize presentation evening at the event at the University of Essex, both on Wednesday, January 29.