E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich pupils forced to self-isolate after positive coronavirus test

PUBLISHED: 11:20 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 18 September 2020

A form class at Northgate High School, Ipswich, has been asked to self-isolate after a student tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A form class at Northgate High School, Ipswich, has been asked to self-isolate after a student tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

An Ipswich high school has asked a form class to self-isolate after a student tested positive for Covid-19.

Northgate High School in Ipswich has confirmed that a student tested positive for coronavirus yesterday.

After seeking advice from the government the school has now asked one class to stay at home for 14 days in a bid to protect the rest of their pupils and staff members.

Headteacher Rowena Mackie said the situation was “upsetting and frustrating” for everyone at the school.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “Northgate High School was notified of a positive case of Covid-19 in one of our students yesterday.

“Having taken advice from the Department for Education, the East of England Health Protection Team and the local authority, and undertaken a risk assessment, it was decided that in order to reduce the risk of further spread of Covid-19 within the school community that a form group would be asked to stay at home to self-isolate.

“This is upsetting and frustrating for our students and school community.

“Since returning to full time education for all students on September 3 our students have been very sensible and followed our school risk assessment, but the virus is so contagious that we felt we must take this action to mitigate risk and ensure the safety of all at Northgate.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Mystery of ‘Banksy-style’ artwork which has appeared in Ipswich

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Outpouring of tributes as ‘charismatic’ 47-year-old dies in Alps holiday tragedy

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Drivers left hundreds of pounds out of pocket as confusion continues over parking machine

Patricia Perry was fined for failing to pay at an Ipswich NCP car park after being left confused by the machine instructions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman identified after CCTV appeal

Police are no longer searching a woman they would like to speak to following the theft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Mystery of ‘Banksy-style’ artwork which has appeared in Ipswich

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Outpouring of tributes as ‘charismatic’ 47-year-old dies in Alps holiday tragedy

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Drivers left hundreds of pounds out of pocket as confusion continues over parking machine

Patricia Perry was fined for failing to pay at an Ipswich NCP car park after being left confused by the machine instructions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman identified after CCTV appeal

Police are no longer searching a woman they would like to speak to following the theft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich pupils forced to self-isolate after positive coronavirus test

A form class at Northgate High School, Ipswich, has been asked to self-isolate after a student tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorists facing severe disruption on A12 amid second road closure

A stretch of the A12 remains closed after an oil spill near Colchester Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND/RINGWAYS

‘Huge’ £120m heroin haul found in bags of rice arriving on Suffolk coast

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said its investigators had developed intelligence and knew the drugs would be on board Picture: NCA

Family’s plea for return of dozen stolen guinea pigs

The guinea pigs were stolen from a yard on the outskirts of Claydon Picture: LORRAINE NICHOLS

Missing Ipswich woman Linda Hussain found

Linda Hussain from Bristol Road, Ipswich, has been missing since this morning. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE