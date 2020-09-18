Ipswich pupils forced to self-isolate after positive coronavirus test

A form class at Northgate High School, Ipswich, has been asked to self-isolate after a student tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

An Ipswich high school has asked a form class to self-isolate after a student tested positive for Covid-19.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Northgate High School in Ipswich has confirmed that a student tested positive for coronavirus yesterday.

After seeking advice from the government the school has now asked one class to stay at home for 14 days in a bid to protect the rest of their pupils and staff members.

Headteacher Rowena Mackie said the situation was “upsetting and frustrating” for everyone at the school.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “Northgate High School was notified of a positive case of Covid-19 in one of our students yesterday.

“Having taken advice from the Department for Education, the East of England Health Protection Team and the local authority, and undertaken a risk assessment, it was decided that in order to reduce the risk of further spread of Covid-19 within the school community that a form group would be asked to stay at home to self-isolate.

“This is upsetting and frustrating for our students and school community.

“Since returning to full time education for all students on September 3 our students have been very sensible and followed our school risk assessment, but the virus is so contagious that we felt we must take this action to mitigate risk and ensure the safety of all at Northgate.”