E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man exposes himself and urinates outside Ipswich Tesco Express

PUBLISHED: 16:45 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:46 26 June 2020

A man indecently exposed himself earlier this week after pulling up to the car park outside Tesco Express in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: Google Maps

A man indecently exposed himself earlier this week after pulling up to the car park outside Tesco Express in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A man got out of his car and exposed himself outside an Ipswich Tesco Express.

The incident happened at around 3.45pm on Wednesday, June 24, when a man pulled up in the car park of the Norwich Road Tesco Express, exposed himself and urinated.

He was then confronted by a member of the public before he got back into his car, a silver Ford Focus, and drove off towards the town centre.

He was described as white and thought to be in his 30s to early 40s.

He is thought to be 5ft 2in tall with blonde, spikey hair.

He was wearing a yellow hi-vis vest and grey trousers with paint on.

Police would be interested in hearing from anyone who could identify the man or who witnessed the incident - or that had any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the police, quoting reference number 37/35388/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Driver told his 28-year-old Volvo can no longer be used as a taxi

John Winlow with his 28-year-old Volvo - which Ipswich Borough Council says is too old to be used as a taxi. Picture: JOHN WINLOW

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Fears over camping equipment chain Go Outdoors

The Go Outdoor store in Anglian Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Tragedy as dad, 35, with unborn baby on the way dies from coronavirus

Chinedu Ekwunife lived in Ipswich with his wife Lotachi and daughter Chimamanda. Picture: EKWUNIFE FAMILY

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man falls from balcony in Ipswich

A murder investigation has been launched after a man fell from three storeys to his death in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Driver told his 28-year-old Volvo can no longer be used as a taxi

John Winlow with his 28-year-old Volvo - which Ipswich Borough Council says is too old to be used as a taxi. Picture: JOHN WINLOW

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Fears over camping equipment chain Go Outdoors

The Go Outdoor store in Anglian Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Tragedy as dad, 35, with unborn baby on the way dies from coronavirus

Chinedu Ekwunife lived in Ipswich with his wife Lotachi and daughter Chimamanda. Picture: EKWUNIFE FAMILY

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man falls from balcony in Ipswich

A murder investigation has been launched after a man fell from three storeys to his death in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Coronavirus ‘final nail in the coffin’ for Bounce trampoline park

Bounce has been a feature at Anglia Retail Park since September 2017. Picture: GREGG BROWN

New £9.6m digital tech centre to be open for students by January

CGI images of what the new DigiTech centre being developed by the University of Suffolk and BT in Martlesham could look like. Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK/BT

‘It’s been frustrating as hell’ - Lambert on coronavirus uncertainty and next season

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert Picture: STEVE WALLER

Review: ‘Meals like this make us realise how lucky we are’ - a super takeaway from The Table at Woodbridge

The Table at Woodbridge, Thai Red Gressingham Duck Curry

Man exposes himself and urinates outside Ipswich Tesco Express

A man indecently exposed himself earlier this week after pulling up to the car park outside Tesco Express in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: Google Maps