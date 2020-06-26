Man exposes himself and urinates outside Ipswich Tesco Express

Picture: Google Maps

A man got out of his car and exposed himself outside an Ipswich Tesco Express.

The incident happened at around 3.45pm on Wednesday, June 24, when a man pulled up in the car park of the Norwich Road Tesco Express, exposed himself and urinated.

He was then confronted by a member of the public before he got back into his car, a silver Ford Focus, and drove off towards the town centre.

He was described as white and thought to be in his 30s to early 40s.

He is thought to be 5ft 2in tall with blonde, spikey hair.

He was wearing a yellow hi-vis vest and grey trousers with paint on.

Police would be interested in hearing from anyone who could identify the man or who witnessed the incident - or that had any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the police, quoting reference number 37/35388/20.