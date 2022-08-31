Friends run to honour Zac who 'lit up any room he entered'

Zac Forskitt, who lost his battle with rare cancer - Credit: BacZac His Legacy

Two friends from Suffolk will take part in a half marathon to honour their friend, who lost his battle with a rare cancer.

Billy Thurston and Tom Allen are preparing to run the Ipswich Half Marathon on September 11 and fundraise for BacZac His Legacy, a charity set up in memory of Zac Forskitt.

Billy, 28, and Tom, 26, want to commemorate their dear friend, Zac, who at the age of 20 was diagnosed with a rare form of testicular cancer and Acutemegakaryoblastic leukaemia (AMKL), a rare subtype of acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

Zac, who died six years ago, was a journalism student at Nottingham Trent University, along with Billy and Tom.

Billy, from Saxmundham, said: “It is an honour to be running once again in memory of Zac. He was such an amazing, friendly person who lit up any room he entered.

Tom Allen and Billy Thurston will take part in Ipswich Half Marathon to honour their friend Zac - Credit: BacZac His Legacy

“We have received so much support ahead of the half marathon, highlighting just how many people adored Zac.

“After beating our initial donation target of £500, we are now committed to raising £750 to help young adults with cancer and their families in Zac’s honour.”

Zac’s friends opened online fundraising to support the BacZac His Legacy, a Northampton-based charity which supports young adults with cancer.

The organisation was set up in November 2017 in memory of Zac by his dad Jason, mum Helen, sister Bethan, and friend Mandy Hammersley.

Zac’s dad said: “We are extremely thankful for Billy and Tom, who are once again getting behind us and raising money for our charity.

“Ever since we got charity status, they have always supported our effort to help young people with cancer.”

The charity is aiming to purchase a £250,000 respite lodge on the coast for young adults with cancer and their families to enjoy a much-needed break.

Raised money also helps young adults with cancer and their families in the form of grants to help with financial difficulties or to fund days out, high street vouchers as a ‘pick me up’, and food vouchers for those undergoing cancer treatment.