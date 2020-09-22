Trial date set for woman accused of attempted robbery

The trial of a Felixstowe woman accused of attempted robbery is expected to take place in April.

Olivia Ryan’s trial should have taken place earlier this year but had to be adjourned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ryan, 21, of Hall Field, Felixstowe, has denied offences of attempted robbery and inflicting grievous bodily harm which were alleged to have taken place on November 10 2018.

Her trial, which is expected to last two or three days, will take place at Ipswich Crown Court during a two week warned list commencing April 6 next year.

Ryan is on unconditional bail.