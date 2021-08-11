Omid Djalili praises Ipswich Town fans over taking the knee

Published: 8:59 PM August 11, 2021

Popular comedian Omid Djalili has praised Ipswich Town fans for their support after they applauded players taking the knee at a match this week.

The nationally-acclaimed comedian's comments come following the Tractor Boys' 0-1 defeat at home to Newport County in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

Mr Djalili, who moved to Ipswich earlier this year, said the Blues fans were "on point" for applauding the players taking the knee – a gesture in defiance of racism.

In a tweet, Mr Djalili said: "I was at the @IpswichTown v Newport County game last night and both teams took the knee.

"Wasn’t expecting it but happy to report absolutely zero booing and a spontaneous, hearty round of applause.

"Tractor Boys on point."

This was the Chelsea fan's second trip to Portman Road in recent days, having cheered on Town against Morecambe in their league opener on Saturday.

Mr Djalili has previously praised the town for its multiculturalism on social media, after racist stickers were posted on street furniture last year.