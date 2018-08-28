Overcast

Boxing Day sales - Which shops will be opening?

PUBLISHED: 05:30 26 December 2018

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Which shops will be opening their doors on Boxing Day to welcome sales shoppers? These are some of the retailers to visit.

Boxing Day is traditionally one of the UK’s busiest shopping days - but this year, in the wake of Black Friday, many stores have already launched their sales before Christmas.

However, Next has a big sale launching at 6am and many other stores are also launching sales on Boxing Day, while others will add more bargains to their existing sales. Many stores are also offering sale prices online and it is often possible to “click and collect” items in-store.

Here’s our guide to some of the big retailers who are opening their doors on December 26.

Next

Martlesham Heath, Ipswich Suffolk Retail Park, Colchester High Street and Colchester Tollgate: 6am-6pm

Next is famous for its sales which often see people queuing up even before the 6am start time. They are promising that there will be at least 50% off all Next sale items, including fashions and childrenswear as well as homewares.

Debenhams

Ipswich, Colchester and Chelmsford stores: 9am-6pm. Bury St Edmunds store: 8am-6pm.

The Debenhams Winter Sale gets under way today, although it has already had major pre-Christmas sales. Many items will be available at up to half price, in departments including womenswear, menswear and kidwear, shoes and boots, bed linen, beauty, skincare and fragrance and gifting.

Argos

Ipswich Carr Street, Warren Heath (inside Sainsbury’s): 9am-5.30pm, Ipswich Suffolk Retail Park, Felixstowe, Stowmarket, Colchester town centre, Colchester Tollgate, Sudbury and Harwich: 9am-5pm.

The Argos Boxing Day sale will feature offers on items including technology, home and garden and toys.

Curry’s PC World

Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Colchester: 9am-6pm.

The tech store chain has already launched a sale in the run-up to Christmas, with up to 40% discounts on items including computing equipment, TV and entertainment and large and small kitchen appliances. Shoppers will be watching closely to see if there are further cuts on Boxing Day.

Joules

Ipswich Buttermarket: 9.30-4.30pm, Aldeburgh, Southwold: 10am-4.30pm, Woodbridge, 9.30am-5pm.

The fashion store already has an up to 50% off sale launched before Christmas, with new lines being added.

Fatface

Ipswich Buttermarket: 9am-5pm, Colchester: 9am-6pm.

This is another fashion chain which has launched its sale before Christmas, with up to 50% off womenswear, menswear and children’s clothes.

River Island

The fashion chain has stores in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Colchester, and has not announced its Boxing Day hours, but its normal opening hours of 9am to 5.30pm.

The sale is launching on Boxing Day with up to 60% off women’s, men’s and children’s clothes, as well as homeware.

Sharps Bedroom Furniture

The Ipswich store will be open on Boxing Day for the launch of its half-price sale. It has not announced its Boxing Day hours, but its normal hours are 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Other stores opening in Ipswich town centre

Stores opening in Ipswich on Boxing Day include WH Smith, Lush, Paperchase, Jack Wills, River Island and Pandora.

Read more - Supermarket opening hours over Christmas and New Year.

