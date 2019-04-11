Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Closed Ipswich care home could be turned into student accommodation

11 April, 2019 - 07:32
The former Ormonde Nursing Home in Westerfield Road, Ipswich, which could be turned into student accommodation. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

The former Ormonde Nursing Home in Westerfield Road, Ipswich, which could be turned into student accommodation. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Archant

A former Ipswich care home deemed “not fit for purpose” could be turned into accommodation for growing numbers of University of Suffolk students.

The former Ormonde Nursing Home in Westerfield Road, Ipswich, which could be turned into student accommodation. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTHThe former Ormonde Nursing Home in Westerfield Road, Ipswich, which could be turned into student accommodation. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

However there are fears the plans, submitted to Ipswich Borough Council, could damage a conservation area near Christchurch Park.

Fiona Fisk, academic registrar at the University of Suffolk, said it welcomed the plans “at a time when the university has aspirations to grow and additional student accommodation will be required”.

The Victorian house was closed as a care home last year, with Ormonde trustee Phil Oliver saying in a letter: “We had been aware for some time that, as an old converted town house, the restrictions imposed by such a building was putting a strain on our team of managers and staff in delivering the high standards of care that we sought to achieve and that we felt our residents had the right to expect.”

Mr Oliver added the frailty of residents coming into the home was “much higher than had previously been the case and beyond what the building could provide”, with its narrow corridors and irregular shaped rooms.

The building has now been bought by Hearthstone Properties, with company directors Joel and Asia Jordan looking to renovate the property and work with the university to provide student accommodation.

You may also want to watch:

The plans submitted would create 12 single bedrooms with bathrooms, four single bedrooms with toilets and two communal showers and toilets, along with two lounges and three kitchens.

It will be designated as a “quiet house”, with rules including no smoking, no parties and a curfew between 11pm and 8am.

Students’ tenancy agreements will also ban them having cars.

The applicants argue noise disturbance would be “very unlikely”, because the house is set back from the road.

However according to the planning statement by the developers, Ipswich Borough Council officers have raised concerns about “adverse impacts on the conservation area”.

Those fears have been echoed by St Margaret’s ward councillor Oliver Holmes, who said: “Quite rightly, a lot of residents feel this is a conservation area and that this will not enhance the conservation area.

“I can’t imagine that students would want to live half a mile away from the university.”

However the applicants have argued that the conservation area will be “actually enhanced through bringing back into use a building which has outlived its purpose”.

Most Read

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rooftop egg-thrower’s actions aggravated by struggle to quit smoking

Polcie were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for more than three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Parents describe Peppa Pig movie mix up as a ‘horrible experience’

Parents have spoken of a horrible experience at Empire Cinema in Ipswich Buttermarket after a horror film trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film Picture: ARCHANT/ ENTERTAINMENT ONE

‘Inappropriate’ horror trailer shown before Peppa Pig film at Ipswich cinema

A horror film trailer was shown at the start of a Peppa Pig film at Empire Cinema in the Ipswich Buttermarket at the weekend Picture: ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Most Read

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rooftop egg-thrower’s actions aggravated by struggle to quit smoking

Polcie were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for more than three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Parents describe Peppa Pig movie mix up as a ‘horrible experience’

Parents have spoken of a horrible experience at Empire Cinema in Ipswich Buttermarket after a horror film trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film Picture: ARCHANT/ ENTERTAINMENT ONE

‘Inappropriate’ horror trailer shown before Peppa Pig film at Ipswich cinema

A horror film trailer was shown at the start of a Peppa Pig film at Empire Cinema in the Ipswich Buttermarket at the weekend Picture: ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

What interests did your MP declare over the last year?

Dr Therese Coffey has accepted visits to the Grand Nation, Royal Ascot and the BAFTAs. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Disappointment’ as major bid for technology hub in East Anglia is rejected

Dr Nikos Savvas, West Suffolk College principal and Suffolk Academy Trust chief executive said he was

Robot Wars legend Rex Garrod dies at 75 after long illness with Alzheimer’s

Rex Garrod outside his workshop near Debenham in 2006. He was working on a water-powered clock Picture: Phil Morley

Closed Ipswich care home could be turned into student accommodation

The former Ormonde Nursing Home in Westerfield Road, Ipswich, which could be turned into student accommodation. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Suffolk set for patches of sunshine after a frosty start to the morning

Suffolk is set for patches of sunshine after a frosty start to the morning. Pictures: BARRY PULLEN/CITIZENSIDE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists