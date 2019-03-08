Orwell Bridge chaos after two cars collide

Three vehicles have collided on the Orwell Bridge, blocking one lane on the eastbound carrigeway Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

A crash involving a Volkswagen is causing chaos on the Orwell Bridge and A14, with traffic queueing back to the A12 at Copdock.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The traffic extends as far as Wherstead and to the Nacton Road roundabout Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK The traffic extends as far as Wherstead and to the Nacton Road roundabout Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Police were called to the scene of a crash that happened about 5.45pm, reportedly involving three vehicles.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said that when they arrived at the scene, only two cars were involved - a white Volkswagen and a Citoren.

One lane of the eastbound carriageway was blocked, heading to Felixstowe.

Traffic built back to junction 55 at Copdock, with slow traffic on the westbound carriageway at the scene of the accident.

Police are at the scene of the three-car crash that is currently causing traffic chaos on the Orwell Bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK Police are at the scene of the three-car crash that is currently causing traffic chaos on the Orwell Bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

At 6.30pm the road was clear and traffic began to ease.