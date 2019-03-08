E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Highways England skip Ipswich meeting on Orwell Bridge

PUBLISHED: 08:14 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:14 25 October 2019

Highways England had been due to visit Ipswich Borough Council's scrutiny committee to discuss the Orwell Bridge. Picture: ARCHANT

Highways England had been due to visit Ipswich Borough Council's scrutiny committee to discuss the Orwell Bridge. Picture: ARCHANT

Bosses behind a major aerodynamic study which will determine future measures to prevent wind closures on the Orwell Bridge have failed to provide key results data promised to a local council. Highways England had been due to present the findings of the nine-month aerodynamic study carried out by experts at City, University of London, which would determine whether the bridge could remain open in high winds, to Ipswich Borough Council's scrutiny committee on Thursday evening. But the study results were not presented to the committee because technical details had not been assessed. The study is also assessing whether wind breaks could be used, whether cars could be allowed and whether reduced speed limits could help keep the bridge open. Councillor Liz Harsant, chairman of the scrutiny committee, said: "They have received the report from City University [on October 14] but because it was so late they didn't want any of our questions prior to their commenting on it. "On the 22 October, Russell Williams [chief executive] spoke to [Highways England service delivery manager] Roy Doe and he said his directors had not got through the main technical summary of the report, which rather amazes me, so he didn't feel he could come." According to Ms Harsant, Highways England has accepted an invitation to visit the committee on January 2. Ms Harsant added: "We have asked for the report to be sent prior to Christmas so we can read it. "I am amazed they couldn't have sent it before then - to say they haven't had time to read the summary doesn't seem quite right." Earlier in the month, Suffolk County Council reported that the results promised for them this month did not arrive. Sandra Gage, committee vice-chairman said: "It's one of the issues which we really hear a lot in terms of residents' concerns , and as we approach the winter months where we are more likely to see the bridge closed it would have been timely to have it here this evening. "To wait until the New Year and to miss two of our committee meetings seems as if they don't have a lot of regard for what Ipswich residents' concerns are." Highways England has not yet set out a timeline on the publication of the study results, which concluded in July.

Liz Harsant said she was amazed that HIghways England hadn't considered the report. Picture: ARCHANTLiz Harsant said she was amazed that HIghways England hadn't considered the report. Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

Highways England has been approached for comment.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Police investigate serious sexual assault in Ipswich street

Wellington Court in Ipswich near where the serious sexual assault is alledged to have taken place. Picture: SARAH LUCY-BROWN

Woman arrested after sudden death of baby boy

A baby boy has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman in her 40s seriously sexually assaulted by stranger

Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Police investigate serious sexual assault in Ipswich street

Wellington Court in Ipswich near where the serious sexual assault is alledged to have taken place. Picture: SARAH LUCY-BROWN

Woman arrested after sudden death of baby boy

A baby boy has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman in her 40s seriously sexually assaulted by stranger

Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Breadth of expectation’ on police never higher, says chief constable

Suffolk Constabulary Chief Constable Steve Jupp Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Highways England skip Ipswich meeting on Orwell Bridge

Highways England had been due to visit Ipswich Borough Council's scrutiny committee to discuss the Orwell Bridge. Picture: ARCHANT

Watch: Town boss Lambert’s press conference ahead of Southend clash from 9am

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will meet the media this morning ahead of his side's trip to struggling Southend tomorrow. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich’s former Thomas Cook branch to ‘open as soon as possible’

People walk past the Thomas Cook store in Ipswich Town Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New housing estate given final go ahead in Suffolk town

The new 28 home development in Luff Meadow, Needham Market. Picture: LAST AND TRICKER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists