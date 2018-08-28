Breaking News

Orwell Bridge likely to close during rush hour due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge could close this morning due to high winds Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers on the A14 have been told the Orwell Bridge could close this morning.

Weather forecasts show that wind speeds are due to pick up as the mornings traffic hits its peak period this morning.

The Orwell Bridge is currently still open in both directions but is likely to close around 8.30am today (Thursday, November 29), says Highways England, which manages the road.

Highways officials say they continue to monitor wind speeds on the bridge.

The organisation says it will let motorists know of any decisions as soon as possible via social media.

Fears that the bridge would be forced to close due to strong winds were first raised yesterday.

Stay with us for more updates as they come in.