Orwell Bridge likely to close during rush hour due to high winds

PUBLISHED: 07:25 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:44 29 November 2018

The Orwell Bridge could close this morning due to high winds Picture: ARCHANT

The Orwell Bridge could close this morning due to high winds Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers on the A14 have been told the Orwell Bridge could close this morning.

Weather forecasts show that wind speeds are due to pick up as the mornings traffic hits its peak period this morning.

The Orwell Bridge is currently still open in both directions but is likely to close around 8.30am today (Thursday, November 29), says Highways England, which manages the road.

Highways officials say they continue to monitor wind speeds on the bridge.

The organisation says it will let motorists know of any decisions as soon as possible via social media.

Fears that the bridge would be forced to close due to strong winds were first raised yesterday.

Stay with us for more updates as they come in.

Dominic Moffitt
The Orwell Bridge could close this morning due to high winds Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers on the A14 have been told the Orwell Bridge could close this morning.

House explosion treated as suspicious by police

Dominic Moffitt
Police and the ambulance service were on the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

An explosion and subsequent fire at a property in Ipswich is being treated as suspicious, it has been revealed.

Drink-driving trucker banned after Port of Felixstowe breath test

Tom Potter
Ricard Ruzgel failed a roadside breath test in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A truck driver has paid with his livelihood for a night of drinking before being caught over the limit near the Port of Felixstowe.

A Strictly-style ballroom dancing competition and Christmas on the Cornhill in 1984

Sam Dawes
Busy night on the Cornhill as the Christmas lights were switched on Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

November 1984 is the focus of today’s Throwback Thursday feature and here we look at a dance festival, the action from Portman Road and the annual Christmas lights switch on.

Probe launched into cause of ‘explosion’ and fire at Ipswich house

Tom Potter
Fire broke out following an explosion at a property in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich Picture: TOM POTTER

Firefighters were called to an unoccupied semi-detached Ipswich home following an explosion on Wednesday night.

Lights switch-on event gets Christmas under way at the seaside

Richard Cornwell
People gathered to see the Christmas lights get switched on in Felixstowe Picture: HARMAN HOPKINS

Christmas gets under way in Felixstowe this weekend when thousands of people are expected to pack the town centre for the switch-on of the resort’s festive lights.

Man cleared of stabbing youth in Ipswich McDonald’s car park

Jane Hunt
Food left after the stabbing at McDonald’s in Ravenswood Avenue Picture: ROSS HALLS

A man who claimed he acted in self-defence when he stabbed a 16-year-old boy in the car park of an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s has been cleared by a jury.

Ed Sheeran attends Portman Road to cheer on Ipswich Town

Tom Potter
Ed Sheeran at Portman Road for Ipswich Town's encounter with Bristol City Picture: INSTAGRAM

Ipswich Town’s most famous supporter was in attendance at Portman Road to see his beloved Blues beaten by Bristol City on Wednesday night.

‘Hit them where it hurts’ – calls for tough action on housing developer who breached regulations

Andrew Hirst
Persimmon Homes' Mount Pleasant development in Framlingham Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A Suffolk housing development which repeatedly flouted regulations could still see homes demolished as the “ultimate sanction”.

Bookies ban for factory worker who threatened to destroy betting shop

Tom Potter
Asen Asenov appeared in custody at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

An angry punter has been banned from bookmakers in a Suffolk town after threatening to destroy a betting shop and kicking a police officer.

