What we know so far about the Orwell Bridge missing people search

Mystery surrounds the events on the A14 Orwell Bridge last night – this is what we know so far.

What happened?

Police received several reports of two people being seen on the westbound carriageway shortly before 10.30pm on Tuesday, September 29.

Some people have reported seeing an adult and a child, although there have been conflicting reports that police have so far been unable to publicly confirm.

Do we know their condition?

No. Police have so far been unable to locate the people in question, and so any news on their condition is not currently known.

Any developments that took place following their initial sighting have yet to be confirmed.

Has anyone been reported missing?

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed the force has not filed any reports related to the incident concerning ‘high-risk’ missing people.

That does not mean that ‘lower-category’ missing people may not have been involved, the force says.

What has been done so far?

A large-scale search operation began shortly after the police first received reports of the sightings.

Two helicopters from HM Coastguard have been involved in the search, while a drone flight around the bridge was also conducted by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Two crews from Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR) with drones have also been involved in addition to the RNLI.

The search was suspended shortly after 8.30am.

What else are police doing?

Suffolk Constabulary is continuing to investigate the incident.

Among enquiries the police may follow include investigating any parked vehicles near to the scene, while the bridge is also fitted with Highways England cameras.

The search has only been suspended and could resume should any further developments arise.

The force has not commented on what the traffic camera footage showed.

How can you help?

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who was driving in the area between the hours of 9.45pm and 10.45pm to come forward with any information they have.

They are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have captured dash cam footage of the pair.

Those with information should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 450 of September 30.