Breaking
Dog owners warned to stay away after palm oil washes up on Felixstowe beach
- Credit: Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team
Dog walkers are being urged to stay away from Felixstowe beach after large amounts of palm oil washed up onto the shore.
Coastguard rescue teams are warning people to "stay away" if you see any palm oil on the beach, as it can be fatal very quickly if your pet ingests the substance.
Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team are at the scene following the discovery this morning.
If your pet has ingested the substance then it is advised they are taken to an emergency vet as soon as possible.
Palm oil looks like a white, waxy substance and can be contaminated with fuel waste, bacteria and other toxins.
The coastguard has advised anyone who believes they have seen the oil on the beach to report it to them where disposal will be arranged as quickly as possible.
Most Read
- 1 Thorntons chocolate shop cleared out in latest blow to town centre
- 2 Watch: Lockdown baby boom at Ipswich gym - is this squad of the future?
- 3 Mapped: The neighbourhoods yet to record any new Covid cases in February
- 4 Heaven and Hell: Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop
- 5 Former Ipswich Witch and Norwich Star speedway ace passes away
- 6 Mum's shock as have-a-go hero plunges into freezing river to save dog
- 7 Pizza restaurant set to open in former clothing store
- 8 Former policeman battling multiple sclerosis plans Captain Tom-style challenge
- 9 Work starts on another 40 new council homes while brown bin collections remain free
- 10 Former MP Sandy Martin hopes for county council comeback