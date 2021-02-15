News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Dog owners warned to stay away after palm oil washes up on Felixstowe beach

Sophie Barnett

Published: 10:54 AM February 15, 2021   
Large amounts of palm oil have washed up on Felixstowe beach.

Large amounts of palm oil have washed up on Felixstowe beach.

Dog walkers are being urged to stay away from Felixstowe beach after large amounts of palm oil washed up onto the shore. 

Coastguard rescue teams are warning people to "stay away" if you see any palm oil on the beach, as it can be fatal very quickly if your pet ingests the substance. 

Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team are at the scene following the discovery this morning. 

If your pet has ingested the substance then it is advised they are taken to an emergency vet as soon as possible.

Palm oil looks like a white, waxy substance and can be contaminated with fuel waste, bacteria and other toxins. 

The coastguard has advised anyone who believes they have seen the oil on the beach to report it to them where disposal will be arranged as quickly as possible.

