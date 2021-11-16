Police concerned for 68-year-old Ipswich woman reported missing

Patricia Elsom was last seen at her home in Ipswich town centre on Monday - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are searching for a 68-year-old woman who has been reported missing from her home in Ipswich.

Patricia Elsom was last seen leaving her home in the town centre at about 1pm on Monday, Suffolk police said.

A police spokesman said officers are concerned for her welfare and have launched a search for her.

Patricia is described as frail with short bobbed grey hair.

She was last seen wearing a purple long coat, blue and white scarf, red dress and black dolly shoes and was last seen leaving the house on foot.

Anyone with information of Patricia's whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101.