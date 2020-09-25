Super blue Paul takes on mammoth walking challenge after brain tumour

Ipswich Town fan Paul Osborne, 65, will walk 26 miles in 26 days for Sue Ryder Picture: SUE RYDER SUE RYDER

An Ipswich Town mad fan is taking on a 26-mile charity challenge after a brain tumour left him unable to walk properly.

Starting from Friday, September 25, Paul Osborne is dusting off his trainers to walk daily one-mile laps of The Chantry neurological centre for brain charity Sue Ryder for 26 days.

The 65-year-old is continuing to recover from a life-changing surgery to remove a brain tumour, which left his mobility and ability to walk severely affected.

However this isn’t the first time the Essex man is out to prove his doubters wrong, having already completed a 5k sponsored walk last year – this year, he is determined to push himself to the limit to help raise as much charity as possible for the Ipswich-based centre.

Mr Osborne, who has been receiving support from the centre for the last seven years, said: “The team at Sue Ryder Neurological Care Centre The Chantry has provided me with invaluable support over the last seven years, not only helping me to walk properly but also helping me focus on becoming independent and doing things for myself.

“I really wanted to give something back and show my appreciation for the great care I’ve received, especially this year during lockdown, which left us all feeling a bit isolated and frustrated.

“I’d be so delighted if I could raise as much as possible for the centre.”

The centre, which has been open for 25 years, mainly provides medium to long-term care to those living with neurological conditions such as Huntington’s Disease, Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis and acquired brain injuries.

Jo Marshall, centre director at The Chantry, said Paul is an “inspiration”.

Ms Marshall added: “A brain injury can be devastating for the person involved and their family

“Paul’s story and his determination to regain his mobility and independence is inspiring.

“We are delighted to have played an important part in his recovery.

“The money raised by Paul’s ‘26 miles in 26 days’ challenge will help create the best environment for our clients to thrive in their everyday lives, therapy sessions and social activities.

“I really hope that his efforts will encourage anyone out there in a position to donate to get in touch.”