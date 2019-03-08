Anti-knife crime charity spreads message to thousands in Ipswich

Paul Stansby (right) and Jamie Hart spread the Be Lucky Anti-Knife Crime Foundation message at Ipswich Music Day Picture: BE LUCKY ANTI-KNIFE CRIME FOUNDATION Be Lucky Anti-Knife Crime Foundation

An anti-knife crime charity's message reached thousands of people at one of Suffolk's biggest music events.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Be Lucky Anti-Knife Crime Foundation Be Lucky Anti-Knife Crime Foundation

The Be Lucky Anti-Knife Crime Foundation, set up in memory of Dean Stansby, distributed about 9,000 flyers at Ipswich Music Day, having recently registered as a charitable organisation.

You may also want to watch:

Be Lucky was launched by tattoo artist Paul Stansby, brother of Dean, 41, who was killed in Ipswich in 2017.

It aims to educate young people on the dangers of gangs, and help families affected by violent crime through financial support for counselling and services.

Left to right: Rhys Hart, Lillie-Sunshine Wheeldon and Jayce-Dean Conaghan with flyers promoting Be Lucky Anti-Knife Crime Foundation at Ipswich Music Day Picture: BE LUCKY ANTI-KNIFE CRIME FOUNDATION Left to right: Rhys Hart, Lillie-Sunshine Wheeldon and Jayce-Dean Conaghan with flyers promoting Be Lucky Anti-Knife Crime Foundation at Ipswich Music Day Picture: BE LUCKY ANTI-KNIFE CRIME FOUNDATION

Be Lucky's Jamie Hart, who works with Paul at Lucky 13 tattoo parlour, hoped the awareness raising drive would help emphasise that knife crime concerns everyone in society.

Help on the day came from volunteers including local Round Table members, while more supporters attended the Kickoff@3 charity football day in Bromley, where two Suffolk teams competed.