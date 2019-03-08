Pedestrian and vehicle collide in Norwich Road area of Ipswich

Police and ambulance have attended the scene of an accident in Ipswich involving a pedestrian and vehicle (stock photo) Picture: SIMON PARKER

A pedestrian has been injured in an accident with a vehicle in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The man in his 30s was hurt at the junction between Norwich Road and Springfield Lane this morning.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said they were called at 9.17am to the accident.

She added the man suffered a minor injury and was in the care of the ambulance service.

No more information is currently available.