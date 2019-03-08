Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pedestrian and vehicle collide in Norwich Road area of Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 10:07 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 27 July 2019

Police and ambulance have attended the scene of an accident in Ipswich involving a pedestrian and vehicle (stock photo) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Police and ambulance have attended the scene of an accident in Ipswich involving a pedestrian and vehicle (stock photo) Picture: SIMON PARKER

A pedestrian has been injured in an accident with a vehicle in Ipswich.

The man in his 30s was hurt at the junction between Norwich Road and Springfield Lane this morning.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said they were called at 9.17am to the accident.

She added the man suffered a minor injury and was in the care of the ambulance service.

No more information is currently available.

Most Read

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Bus driver hailed after double-decker consumed by flames on A12

Crews were called to the scene of the fire at around 10.45am Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Orwell Bridge to close for abnormal load

Orwell Bridge, Wherstead Strand and the River Orwell, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager is stabbed in Kildare Avenue, Ipswich

Police were called to a stabbing in Ipswich last night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Bus driver hailed after double-decker consumed by flames on A12

Crews were called to the scene of the fire at around 10.45am Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Orwell Bridge to close for abnormal load

Orwell Bridge, Wherstead Strand and the River Orwell, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager is stabbed in Kildare Avenue, Ipswich

Police were called to a stabbing in Ipswich last night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teenager is stabbed in Kildare Avenue, Ipswich

Police were called to a stabbing in Ipswich last night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Farewell to Ipswich’s open-top bus as it fails to meet modern standards

Former Ipswich Buses managing director Barry Moore launching the open-top bus route in the town. Picture: ARCHAN FILES

Matchday Live: One more chance for Ipswich players to impress Lambert in final pre-season game

Ipswich Town take on Cambridge United this afternoon

Pedestrian and vehicle collide in Norwich Road area of Ipswich

Police and ambulance have attended the scene of an accident in Ipswich involving a pedestrian and vehicle (stock photo) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Can you spot yourself in our Ipswich Twilight 10K gallery?

Action from the Ipswich Twilight 10km Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists