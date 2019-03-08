Pedestrian and vehicle collide in Norwich Road area of Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 10:07 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 27 July 2019
A pedestrian has been injured in an accident with a vehicle in Ipswich.
The man in his 30s was hurt at the junction between Norwich Road and Springfield Lane this morning.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said they were called at 9.17am to the accident.
She added the man suffered a minor injury and was in the care of the ambulance service.
No more information is currently available.
