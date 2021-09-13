Man, 80, rescued after being trapped under one tonne of steel
Firefighters have rescued an 80-year-old man from under one tonne of steel in the garden of a property near Ipswich.
Fire crews were called to an incident in Lower Road, Westerfield just before 12.40pm today, Monday, September 13.
They arrived to find the man trapped under approximately one to one and half tonnes of steel.
A spokesman for the fire service said the steel "fell" on the man.
The spokesman added the fire service had freed the man, who was now in the care of the fire service.
Ambulance crews were also called to the scene, but details of any injuries are not known at this time.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
